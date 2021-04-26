Mulkey introduced as LSU women's head basketball coach

It’s not often one has the opportunity to hire a coach who’s won multiple national championships.
LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward did just that with his first major hire, bringing Kim Mulkey from Baylor University, where she’d won three women’s basketball national championships in her 21 seasons at the school, back to the state where she grew up and won high school and college championships as a player and coach.
“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," Woodward said as LSU announced her hiring as LSU’s new women’s basketball head coach. Mulkey was introduced at a press conference Monday. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."
Mulkey, who grew up less than an hour away from Baton Rouge in Tickfaw, quickly made it clear why she decided to return to Louisiana, which was not solely about returning to her home state, but also to win national championships. Mulkey pointed to the banners hung up in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center marking LSU’s five straight trips to the Final Four from 2004-08.
"Final Four … Final Four … Final Four … Final Four … Final Four," she said. "Nowhere on there does it say national champion. That's what I came here to do!
“In talking about national championships, it doesn’t happen overnight. Let me remind you, rabid LSU fans that can be crazy and want coaches fired tomorrow. Give it time. Give it time. But I can assure you, that’s what I came here to do.”
Woodward said LSU had watched from down the road as she won high school and college championships as a player, and college championships as a coach.
“The next championship Coach Mulkey wins, we all will be watching from the front row here in the PMAC,” he said.
Mulkey, 58, already is one of the most accomplished basketball coaches in NCAA history, male or female. After winning four state championships playing for Hammond High School, Mulkey went on to play at Louisiana Tech, which won 130 games and lost only six in her college career from 1980-83. The Lady Techsters won the AIAW national championship her freshman year, and won the inaugural NCAA women’s championship in 1982. Tech was national runner up the following year and reached the Final Four the next year.
As an assistant coach, Mulkey helped Louisiana Tech win the 1988 championship and finish as national runner-up in 1987, 1994 and 1998 with three other Final Four appearances, four additional Elite Eight appearances and two Sweet 16s in 15 years, the last four as Associate Head coach. Tech went 430-68 (.963) in that span, and Mulkey appeared to be the favorite to be the next head coach when Leon Barmore retired following the 2000 season.
Instead, after being unable to agree on the length of a contract with Louisiana Tech, Mulkey was hired as head coach at Baylor. Her first team went 21-9, and the Bears reached the WNIT finals in her third season and the Sweet 16 in her fourth before winning a national championship in 2005.
In 21 seasons at Baylor, the Bears went on to two more championships (in 2012 and 2019), an additional Final Four (2010), five Elite Eights and five Sweet 16s. Baylor's NCAA title in 2005 was the first for a women's sport in school history, and in 2012, she directed her team to the first 40-0 mark in NCAA history, capped off by a victory over Notre Dame in the championship game.
Mulkey, who will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this year, became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins (needing only 700 games) in 2020, brings an overall head coaching mark of 632-104 to LSU. Her 600 wins in 700 games bettered the previous mark held by Adolph Rupp of Kentucky, who needed 704 games.
Her career record of 632-104 (.859) as a head coach also stands out, and she is one of four women’s basketball coaches with three or more national championships, joining Geno Auriemma of Connecticut (11 championships), Pat Summitt of Tennessee (eight) and Tara VanDerveer of Stanford (three) at that level.
Mulkey won an Olympic Gold Medal as a player in 1984, and is the only player, male or female, to win national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Only Bobby Knight and Dean Smith won championships as a player and then as a head coach.
“Coach Mulkey’s impact extends far beyond the basketball court,” LSU interim president Tom Galligan said at Monday’s press conference. “In her tenure as head coach, 100 percent of the many players who started and completed their careers with her graduated. At LSU she will develop, guide and lead student-athletes who leave our university with a world-class education. She has demonstrated throughout her career the ability of athletics to advance and unite the entire institution.
“She will represent LSU as a passionate ambassador of our university on a national and even international stage. She will be a valuable asset to LSU through the pride she displays and the standards she sets on the court, and, just as importantly, off the court. Coach Mulkey represents the very best of Louisiana, and we are fired up to welcome her back to home state and to LSU.”
Joining Mulkey at the press conference were her daughter Makenzie Robertson, an assistant coach for her mother at Baylor who had played basketball and softball at Baylor, and her family, as well as son Kramer Robertson, who played baseball at LSU from 2014-17.
“The best coach in the country is coming home to Louisiana,” Woodward said in introducing Mulkey.
“I’ve been at Baylor 21 years of my life,” she said. “I built that program from the ground up — I should say we built that program from the ground up. Can you believe, there’s only one institution I would’ve left for? And they made the commitment, and I’m home.”
The hiring comes during the midst of a trying time for LSU athletics, which saw an investigation of Title IX violations related to how the university and athletic department handled complaints from women, mostly students and student athletes, over physical and sexual abuse at the hands of athletes. Mulkey was at Baylor during a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of head football coach Art Briles and the resignation of university president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.
“You know what it means to a community and to a state when you’re a winning program,” she said. “I know what it means, and I can assure you, I didn’t just come here to win championships, I came here to make an impact at the right time at an institution that needs something really positive.
“I came back to my home state. If you have followed my career, I’ve said it numerous times. No matter where I go to coach, no matter where my career takes me, Louisiana is my home.”