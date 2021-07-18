THIBODAUX — Peyton and Eli Manning couldn’t help but reminiscence.
With the Manning Passing Academy celebrating its silver anniversary this year, the two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks reflected back on the two-plus decades of the nation’s premier passing football camp.
“I have lots of memories,” Peyton said during Friday’s MPA Media Day at Nicholls State University. “It’s more the people — the different campers that have been here through the years.”
Peyton spent time cracking jokes about how Eli once ran a 40-yard dash with his helmet on and also shared how his friendship with former Ragin’ Cajuns star Brandon Stokley took root at very first camp held in 1996 when the Stokley — and his teammate Jake Delhomme — served as counselors.
For Eli, returning to the camp brings back cherished thoughts of spending quality down time with his brothers and their father Archie, the legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback.
“There are so many good memories,” said Eli, who was a camper in those early years. “Just spending time with my brother and our dad. Those moments hanging out in our dorm rooms after the 7-on-7 at night. Just telling stories about we saw and what occurred during the day.”
The annual camp — which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — isn’t all about the stories swapped between the members of the Manning family.
For the counselors, there are the rewards of learning what it takes to make it to the next level from quarterbacks who played in six Super Bowls and won four Lombardi trophies. That goes simultaneously with developing the younger generation of future signal callers.
“It means a lot,” Auburn’s Bo Nix said. “I am excited to be here. I had heard about the Manning Passing Academy a lot before coming here and now being part of it, to be around the kids, to be around the other quarterbacks and the Mannings themselves is just a fun experience.”
“The biggest thing is getting to work with these kids,” Tulane’s Michael Pratt said. “Just seeing the joy and excitement in your eyes. I am super blessed to be here and get to impact them in a positive way each day.”
For the Mannings, that experience of mentoring kids both star and non-star alike is exactly what the four-day annual camp is all about.
“We come down and Peyton and I try to have an impact on every kid,” Eli said. “Whether it is on the field during drills or during down time we try to have an impact on every kid here. We look forward to coming down here every year.
“It’s great to see the kids that are coming back for their third year or their fourth year,” Eli added. “We have more new kids than ever this year after taking a year off. Excited to have them back.”