Westgate’s Travin Gardner has been playing on the defensive side of the ball for the past three years.
For his final season, he’s making the move to offense.
Gardner has been working since the spring on becoming a receiver for the Tigers, a move that hasn’t been too tough to make.
“It’s been easier that I expected it to be,” Gardner said. “I’m actually kind of liking it.”
Taking on a new position is not easy but Gardner feels that he can use that to help the team be better in the fall.
“I think that we can win a lot of game and we can win the championship as well,” he said.
Because he’s new to the position, Gardner hasn’t set any personal goals for himself for the 2021 campaign preferring to use his talents to help the team achieve more.
“I’m just focusing on the team and making the team better this year,” he said.
Although there is one personal goal that he would like to see happen later on this year.
“I’d like to be recruited and go play college football,” Gardner said. “I haven’t been looked at yet but by the end of the year I’m hoping to change that and get a couple of offers.”
Last year on defense, he did have one standout play.
“It’s what we call a Bacmonilla stunt,” Gardner said. “It’s where the defensive goes inside and the tackle goes outside. We ran it once of twice a game and I had success with it and recorded three sacks on the play.
“One sack came in the Lakeshore game, that was fun.”