MOBILE, Alabama — It had been a while for Nico Collins.
The Michigan senior wide receiver hadn’t taken part in football team activities since the Big 10 initially cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So when he arrived in Mobile on Sunday to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Collins was admittley a tad rusty.
“The first day I had to get that rust off but as the week went on I got better and we improved,” Collins said. “It felt great to come back and play football again. It felt great to come out here and compete against some of the best players in college football.”
Collins is one of more than 120 college prospects that are taking part in the annual NFL showcase held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.
LSU defensive stars Jacoby Stevens and Jabril Cox, former Erath star and University of Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell and even Heisman Trophy winner and Amite native Devonta Smith are showcasing their physical skills and interview skills to NFL coaches and scouts. LSU receiver Racey McMath, Tulane defensive lineman Cameron Sample and Grambling offensive lineman David Moore also are on the roster.
In addition, the players are actually being coached by NFL staff with the Miami Dolphins leading the National Team and the Carolina Panthers guiding the American Team.
The importance of the game increased this year due to the East-West Shrine Game — another long-running all-star game — being virtual and the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis being modified.
The players are taking full advantage of the opportunity.
“It is about taking advantage of this opportunity,” Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney said. “It’s not everywhere that you can show NFL scouts and coaches that you are coachable. It’s kind of huge.”
“I feel like it is a good showcase for you to show anything you want,” North Carolina running back Michael Carter added.
The week has also been about learning new playbooks and developing a rapport with new teammates.
“I think the first couple of days was just about learning the playbook,” Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks said. “Soak in all the information because it is a lot of information that you are given. I felt really comfortable today. Good experience.”
The week of practice is considered to be far more important than Saturday’s actual game between the two teams, but just having the chance to play in the game is something special for the players in attendance.
“It always was,” said Carter of what the game meant to him growing up 80 miles west of Mobile. “I used to come to the games and now I am No. 7 at The Senior Bowl.”