DELCAMBRE — When Franklin played Delcambre Saturday morning on the final day of the Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament, it was more than just two district rivals squaring off in a non-district game.
It was all about honoring the tournament’s namesake, who coached girls basketball at both Delcambre and Franklin during her career.
“She was my mentor,” Franklin girls coach Jacinta Verret said. “I learned so much from her about coaching and life that turned out to be invaluable to me.”
Delcambre girls basketball coach Lisa Richard also knew just how important Viator was to both schools and communities.
“She left before I got here but her influence on the program is still felt even today,” the DHS coach said.
In fact, members of Viator’s family came to Delcambre’s gym Friday night and stayed for both teams’ games.
“That was something that really meant a lot to both of us,” Verret said. “That they stayed and watched and supported both schools meant so much.”
Viator’s influence on Verret is so strong that every time Franklin plays in Delcambre, she stops at the graveyard to pay her respects to her mentor.
Sometimes, she’s not alone.
“The last time the girls decided to come down with me to pay their respects as well,” Verret said. “That was something that really got to me.”
While the two District 7-2A rivals will meet twice come the new year in district play, Saturday morning’s game wrapped up a nice tournament for the Lady Hornets, who went 3-0 in the round robin format and beat Delcambre 76-50 to improve to 6-2 on the season as Amari Butler and Makhai Fernandez each scored 16 points while Kamaya Williams added 12 for Franklin, which held leads of 23-11 at the end of the first quarter, 39-23 at halftime and 64-31 after three periods.
“Every day we play, even our younger kids, are getting more and more comfortable on the court,” Verret said. “It shows because they are beginning to feel each other as well.
“My point guard, who is a freshman, is getting better and better with her passes and her decision-making and her confidence is growing.”
While Verret doesn’t want to look to far into the season and district play when the new year comes, for the last couple of seasons, Franklin, Delcambre and Catholic High have battled each other for the district title and the trio pf teams could again be battling for the title when district play starts.
“A lot of things can happen between now and then,” Verret said. “You never know what happens from game-to-game and day-to-day.
“But right now we still have a lot of work to do.
“We started the season six days after volleyball ended and we still haven’t had a lot of practice time since then. There is still a lot to do and to learn before we get to that point.”
Chloe LeBlanc led Delcambre with 20 points and Amiyah Decuire added 11 in the losing effort for the Lady Panthers.
“Our record doesn’t show it but I like the way this team is headed,” Richard said. “You look at the scores and it doesn’t look good but we started off the season now playing well at all and we’ve slowly improved each time out. I like the way we’re hustling and playing. A lot of our shots are not falling now but they will start falling for us as the season goes on.”
Franklin heads to Rayne Monday while Delcambre travels to Beau Chene Tuesday.
Friday night at the tournament, Franklin beat Northside 43-31 as Butler had 15 points and Fernandez added 10 points.
Delcambre lost to Vermilion Catholic Friday 51-29 as Treasure Harris led the way with 13 points and Decuire added nine points.