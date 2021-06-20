More than 100 turn out for for June Acadiana Pro Am at Sugar Oaks

The first Acadiana Pro Am competition of the summer drew 112 golfers on a sunny, dry day at Sugar Oaks on June 9-10.
The majority of players met or exceeded their points despite challenging greens, according to pro am officials.
Individual winners were Jodie Menard at +4 (A Player), Roy Poché at +6 (B Player), Louis Devillier at +7 (C Player) and Andrew Walker at +13 (D Player).
Two new players joined the group — Trevor Dauphinet and Jacob Perrodin.
The July pro am will be held Tuesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 8, at Eagle ridge in Cade. Those interested should call the pro shop at 337-364-2263 starting July 2.
Placing first with 15 points were Gilbert Boudreaux (1), Brenda Guidry (5), Al Landry (4) and Roy Poché (5).
FInishing second with 12 points were Barry Broussard (5), Louis Devillier (5), Johnny Hollier (-2) and Brad Rodriguez (4).
In third place with 11 points, via a tiebreaker, were Joe Bass (2), Ronnie Etie (1), Dale Hargrave (3) and Kyle Meche (5).
In fourth place, also with 11 points, were Errik Derouen (3), Steve Didier (5), Lyle Hargrave (4) and Teddy Sliman (-1).
Finishing fifth with 10 points were Chris Bayard (2), Brandon Burdett (5), Les Champagne (4) and Mike Grigsby (-1).
In sixth place with 9 points were Cort Lae (1), Marshall Lee (-2), Dylan Meche (5) and Andrew Walker (5).
In seventh place with 8 points were Johnny Bourque (-1), Dean Dahse (4), Lenny Dubois (0) and Mark Robichaux (5).
Also with 8 points were Alvin Bergeron (1), Willy Boyd (4), Dean Martin )3) and Steve Regan (0).
Three teams finished with 7 points. The first included Robert Burton (-2), Dawn Declouet (5), Tom Degeneres (0) and Jodie Menard (4). The second included Keith Crochet (3), Larry Duplantis (2), Paul Ladoucer (-1) and Brett Price (3). The third team with 7 points featured Keith Bernard (2), Jules Hebert (-2), Bo Provost (3) and Christian Willis (4).
With 6 points were Daniel Horton (1), Charles Ibert (-1), Weston Reed (4) and Hans Romero (2).
Finishing with 4 points were Roy Boudreaux (2), Rene Dartez (1), Jay Frederick (0) and Dusty Hoffpauir (1).
Two teams finished with 1 point. The first included Ralph Bergeron (-2), Ryan Bulliard (4), David Collins (-3) and John Reed (2). The second inclued George Bulliard (-5), Ty Burdett (0), Brent Culotta (1) and David Duggins (5).
Two teams finished with 0 points. The first inclued Jason Hebert (0), Dan Hidalgo (-1), Doug Hunter (-4) and Mark Landry (5). The second included Matt Broussard (-1), Ronnie Finley (-3), Willie Lewis (5) and Dale Menard (-1).
Three teams came in with -1 point. The first included Avia McGlothlam (-1), Phil Mouledous (-), Linda Savoie (1) and Paul Walters (-1). The second included Trevor Dauphinet (1), Lloyd Geoffroy (-1), JC Landry (-1) and Bruce Wade (0). The third included Olan Granger (-4), Randy McDaniel (-1), Mickey Michel (5) and Vic Segura (-1).
Three teams finished at -3. The first included John Griffin (-3), Lance Hargrave (-4), Chris Mayard (5) and Doug Robicheaux (-1). The second included Roger Cook (1), Sheryl Granger (3), Kris Viator (-5) and Dave Williamson (-2). The third included Ann Bourgeois (0), Doug Bulliard (-3), Mark Hooks (-2) and Jimmy Prados (2).
Finishing with -5 points were Armand Castille (1), Mike Frey (3), Melvin Oubre (-2) and Murphy Pontiff (-1).
Finishing with -7 points were Tony Baudoin (-2), Boyd Boutte (-), Glenn Dupuis (-1) and Greg Gautreaux (-4).
Finishing at -12 were Will Baudoin (-1), Jim Morse (-5), Stephen Newman (-5) and Jacob Perrodin (-1).