More teal, shovelers and ring-necks in southwest Louisiana for stretch run

Teche Area duck hunters more than likely saw and shot more green-winged teal, shovelers and ring-necked ducks this month than last month in southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl study leader Larry Reynolds, a veteran waterfowl biologist, and his staff reported seeing a marked increase in those three species compared to December during their aerial waterfowl survey Jan. 4-6 on transects along the length of the Coastal Zone.
Southwest Louisiana’s overall waterfowl numbers jumped from an estimated 1,195,000 to an estimated 1,321,000 ducks because of significant increases in green-winged teal (188,000 to 327,000), shovelers (163,000 to 320,000) and ring-necked ducks (56,000 to 228,000.) Estimates for other species except wigeon declined in that survey region, Reynolds wrote in his report.
Louisiana’s 2020-21 waterfowl hunting season ends today in the Coastal Zone and the West Zone. It ends Jan. 31 in the East Zone.
Statewide, the estimated 1.97 million total ducks listed in the recent survey for January, which also was conducted Jan. 5, 7 and 12, is 11 percent less than the estimated 2.21 million total ducks counted in December 2020, 15 percent less than the 2.3 million in January 2020 and 33 percent below the long-term January average of 2.95 million, according to Reynolds. The waterfowl biologist also pointed out that over the past seven years, the January estimate has been the same or lower than the December estimate and that the latest count was the fourth time during that period it has been at least 10 percent lower.
The largest concentrations of ducks spotted during the flight in southwest Louisiana were shovelers and ringnecks on a sewage lagoon near Rayne. Also, black-bellied whistling ducks (omitted in traditional estimates) were abundant in the marsh near Cherry Ridge.
Across the state’s entire surveyed region, only shovelers, ring-necked ducks and canvasbacks were above long-term January averages, Reynolds reported.
What’s up with the ducks? Take a look to the north and there’s one of the answers.
Reynolds noted winter weather has been relatively mild top to bottom along the Mississippi Flyway, which ends at the Sportsman’s Paradise. Open water (no ice) was prevalent even in northern states in the Mississippi Flyway, he wrote.
He detailed reports from other states: January aerial waterfowl surveys in Arkansas and Mississippi were 10 percent and 32 percent, respectively, below average for total ducks but mallard estimates were only 45 percent of average and 30 percent of average in Mississippi,. Also, the January survey in Missouri showed total ducks were 40 percent above the 20-year average but about the same as the most recent five-year average, and mallards were 33 percent.
In southwest Louisiana, the recent survey showed there were 29,000 mallards (compared to 50,000 in December 2020); 13,000 mottled ducks (compared to 15,000 in December 2020); 247,000 gadwall (compared to 314,000 in December 2020); 7,000 wigeon (compared to 6,000 in December 2020); 68,000 blue-winged teal (compared to 128,000 in December 2020), and 62,000 pintail (compared to 149,000 in December 2020). There were a total of 1,073,000 dabblers early this month in southwest Louisiana compared to 1,011,000 dabblers in December 2020.
Shallow flooding due to rainfall before December’s survey mostly disappeared from non-managed fields and pastures across southwest Louisiana and most recent shallow flooding was limited mostly to managed water conditions, much of it due to active crawfish farming activity, Reynolds reported. Multiple hurricanes in late summer had an adverse impact on both submerged aquatics and seed-producing annual vegetation across the length of the Coastal Zone, which left habitat quality well below average, he wrote.