BATON ROUGE – More ducks are making their way into the state as the days melt away to the conclusion of the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season in Louisiana.
The Jan. 3-6 aerial waterfowl population survey revealed an estimated 2.1 million ducks in the coastal region and Catahoula Lake. That’s a 43 percent increase from December’s 1.4 million count and a 4 percent increase over the 2 million counted in January 2021.
Jason Olszack, a veteran waterfowl biologist in his first year as waterfowl program manager for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, noted, however, the count of 2.1 million ducks down here right now is 9 percent less than the most recent five-year average for January and a 16 percent decline over the 10-year January average. Also, he reported, it’s 28-percent below the long-term (1978-2021 averahe of 2.9 million ducks.
Olszack and his staff didn’t have to look far to find the bulk of the increase from December, the lowest estimate on record. If duck hunters like gunning down scaup, also known as dos gris (prounced doe-gree), there are plenty of them. Their ranks increased from 37,000 in December to 441,000, with 122,000 of them in southwest Louisiana where a majority of Teche Area duck hunters hunt.
The recent aerial survey also noted a large increase in the ring-necked duck numbers from 178,000 to 333,000, with 39,000 in southwest Louisiana and 294,000 in southeast Louisiana and more green-winged teal, 268,000 compared to 1895,000. The bulk of those green-wings, 200,000, was in southwest Louisiana.
As area duck hunters may have experienced during their duck hunts, there are fewer gadwall (341,000), mallard (23,000) and wigeon (less than 1,000) this month than there were in December. In fact, Olszack pointed out, those numbers are the lowest on record for January.
The overwintering pintail population was down, too, 191,000 in December to 97,000 in January. The absence of 93,000 pintails counted last month on Catahoula Lake accounted for the drop, according to Olszak.
Southwest Louisiana does harbor more ducks – 1,097,000 – this month than it did in December. It’s a 26 percent jump from last month’s 874,000 but 17 percent under last January’s estimate of 1.3 million and lower than the most recent 5-year (1.47 million) and 10-year (1.5 million) averages for this region.
“Though there were declines in mallard, gadwall and pintail (in southwest Louisiana), mottled duck estimates remained unchanged and all other species increased, driven largely by divers,” Olszak wrote in his report. “The biggest change was scaup, which increase to 122,000 from an estimate of 9,000 in both December and November. There were also 93,000 canvasbacks, up from 15,000 in December and none were observed in November.”
He noted a slight increase of ducks west of Calcasieu Lake compared to December, including agricultural fields and pastures north of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. A few thousand snow geese also were observed in marsh adjacent to the shoreline.
Duck distribution east of Calcasieu Lake has shifted since December, he wrote. Concentrations dwindled in the marshes west of Grand Lake but increased in and around White Lake, Pecan Island and the agricultural lands from Lake Arthur to Kaplan, where scattered flocks of geese also were seen.
Overall habitat conditions appear favorable in this region.
“Decent amounts of submerged aquatic vegetation could still be seen from the air in many of the fresh and intermediate marshes. Region-wide agricultural fields had slightly more water than December but again much of it was either in crawfish production or very shallow in fields with standing crop residue. A low tide again likely affected duck abundance in brackish and saline marshes,” Olszak wrote.
The 2021-22 duck hunting season ends Jan. 30 in both the West Zone and East Zone.