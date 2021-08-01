Logan Monot came oh so close to living the lineman’s dream — scoring points in a game.
“Last year I was called on to run in a 2-point conversion during a game,” Monot said. “I got the ball and I ran into the line looking for the score.
“I ended up falling short of scoring, but hey, I almost had it and I still have the dream of scoring a touchdown or a conversion in a game. In fact, that’s my goal for the year, to score points in a game.”
A worthy endeavor for a lineman and something all former linemen can get behind and understand.
“That’s the dream for all linemen,” Monot said. “That’s always the goal because we don’t get to do it that often.”
There is also another dream, or goal, for Monot for the 2021 season.
“We have to get back to the playoffs and win that semifinal to avenge the loss that we had last year and do something for Cade (Miller) who was our only senior last year.”
That loss in the semifinal is also the big motivation for Monot this year.
“I feel like we really let ourselves down,” Monot said. “Offensively and defensively we did pretty well in the game but we just couldn’t get points on the scoreboard.”
So far through the spring and early part of summer workouts, Monot said that the Lions are getting prepared for the season.
“We’ve done well so far during the spring,” he said. “We try to get better throughout the season. We try to get some good licks in practice and do a lot of running to built up our endurance.”
All work done in hopes of getting back to the semifinals and this time winning the game.
“I think that we have the chance to do that,” Monot said.