Mond takes home MVP honors at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama — Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond overcame a shaky start to take home MVP honors from the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24 in the annual NFL showcase event held at Hancock Whitney Stadium at South Alabama.
“It’s a huge sign of everything that I have worked for,” Mond told the NFL Network afterwards. “I have definitely had some ups and downs throughout my career. To come out here on a huge stage and perform like the way I wanted to it was definitely huge.”
The National Team built up an early lead in the first half, and it started off with a 36-yard field goal by Memphis’ Riley Patterson.
The National’s second scoring drive in the first quarter was capped as Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger hit UCLA running back Demetric Felton on a screen pass for a 12-yard touchdown.
After a 32-yard field goal by Patterson in the second quarter, the National Team held a 13-0 lead at halftime.
The American Team finally got going offensively in the third quarter as Mond found Clemson’s Amari Rodgers for a 15-yard touchdown. Mond added a 2-point conversion run.
Mond led the American Team back down the field again in the third quarter, finding Tennessee’s Josh Palmer for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Mond then connected with Rodgers for the 2-point conversion pass to give the American Team a 16-13 lead.
After the slow start, Mond finished up completing 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Mond discussed how good it felt to find his rhythm in the second half.
“It was a great feeling,” Mond said on the postgame Zoom call with media. “I felt like I was in my bag, everything was kinda rolling my way after that the shaky start.”
The National Team responded with a scoring drive at the end of the third quarter as North Carolina running back Michael Carter powered his way into the end zone from 12 yards out.
That lead was extended early in the fourth quarter when Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah.
The American Team managed to score with less than a minute to go in the game as Wake Forest-Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman found Florida’s Trevon Grimes open for a 10-yard touchdown. Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill scored the 2-point conversion run.
University of Louisiana and former Erath High running back Elijah Mitchell had four carries for two yards and had two receptions for 10 yards for the American Team.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter led all rushers with 60 yards on eight carries, with one touchdown.
National Team’s Dez Fitzpatrick of Louisville led all receivers with six receptions for 90 yards. Fitzpatrick was named the National Team MVP.
Tulane defensive lineman Cameron Sample led all players with seven tackles, including recording half a sack. Sample was also named American Team MVP.
LSU linebacker Jabril Cox had five tackles, including three solo in the losing effort for the American Team.