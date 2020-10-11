Mizzou also runs well against struggling LSU defense

Missouri attacked LSU’s secondary for 406 yards but the Tigers also struggled in the running game during Saturday’s 45-41 loss.
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III led all rushers with 119 yards on just 18 carries. Missouri rushed for a total of 180 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry against LSU.
“They got us out of our gaps,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We couldn’t stop the run game. We couldn’t stop the play action. Then when we bit up on the run then we had guys wide open down the field.”
LSU’s own rushing attack meanwhile never got going as they managed just 49 yards on the ground and averaged 2.5 yards per carry.
“They were going zero blitz man,” Orgeron said. “They were loading the box up.”
Arik Stand Outs
LSU freshman tight end Arik Gilbert continues to shine for the Tigers this season. In Saturday’s game, Gilbert had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
“I am very pleased with Arik and pleased with how Steve (Ensminger) is using him. We use him as a tight end. We use him as a wide receiver. He had some outstanding catches.”
For the season, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Gilbert has 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 12.64 yards per reception.
Support for Pelini
Even though LSU’s defense has now allowed the most points ever in a three-game span (96) to start a season, Orgeron was still supporting his defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after Saturday’s contest.
“I love Bo,” Orgeron said. “I think Bo is going to be a great defensive coordinator. He’s done it before but we have to get better. We need to get better.”
Tiger Notes
LSU starts the season 1-2 for the first time since 1994... Former Westgate High star -- and fellow freshman -- Kashonn Boutte had five catches for 49 yards in the loss... LSU was 0-for-10 on third-down conversions... Missouri lost three fumbles.
Quotes of the Day
“You only get stronger through adversity. I think we are going through some pretty adverse situations right now and it’s only going to make us stronger.” — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan
“We all need to work a little harder and going extra in practice. Do what it takes to be great.” — LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.