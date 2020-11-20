Mitchell to play in Senior Bowl

LAFAYETTE — Elijah Mitchell is headed to Mobile, Alabama.
The University of Louisiana senior running back, and former Erath High star, has officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile. The annual all-star game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 and televised on the NFL Network.
Mitchell ranks fifth in career rushing touchdowns (39) and is sixth in career rushing yards (2,952). In 2019, Mitchell became the sixth 1,000-yard rusher in Ragin’ Cajun history after rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Mitchell earned All-Sun Belt Conference second-team honors for the second straight season in 2019.
Mitchell currently leads all Ragin’ Cajun rushers with 563 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 80.43 yards per game.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 93 players -- and 40 selected in the first three rounds — each of the past two years, including a total of 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Men’s Basketball
The Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball team has picked up their second commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.
Four-star recruit Ty Harper signed his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, who is rated as the No. 6 overall recruit in California and the No. 22-rated shooting guard in the country, joined Carencro’s Joe Charles as signees for the 2020-21 season.
“We are excited about the addition of Ty Harper to the Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball family,” Ragin’ Cajun head coach Bob Marlin said. “His ability to affect winning in multiple ways will help our team. He is a humble guy who works extremely hard and has an intense passion for improvement. His speed and athleticism allow him to get downhill quickly and put pressure on the defense.”
Harper, who averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior, helped Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian to a 24-6 record, the 2020 CIF-Southern Sectional Division 2AA title and was named the Division 2AA Player of the Year.
LAFAYETTE — Elijah Mitchell is headed to Mobile, Alabama.
The University of Louisiana senior running back, and former Erath High star, has officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile. The annual all-star game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 and televised on the NFL Network.
Mitchell ranks fifth in career rushing touchdowns (39) and is sixth in career rushing yards (2,952). In 2019, Mitchell became the sixth 1,000-yard rusher in Ragin’ Cajun history after rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Mitchell earned All-Sun Belt Conference second-team honors for the second straight season in 2019.
Mitchell currently leads all Ragin’ Cajun rushers with 563 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 80.43 yards per game.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 93 players — and 40 selected in the first three rounds — each of the past two years, including a total of 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Men’s Basketball
The Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball team has picked up their second commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.
Four-star recruit Ty Harper signed his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, who is rated as the No. 6 overall recruit in California and the No. 22-rated shooting guard in the country, joined Carencro’s Joe Charles as signees for the 2020-21 season.
“We are excited about the addition of Ty Harper to the Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball family,” Ragin’ Cajun head coach Bob Marlin said. “His ability to affect winning in multiple ways will help our team. He is a humble guy who works extremely hard and has an intense passion for improvement. His speed and athleticism allow him to get downhill quickly and put pressure on the defense.”
Harper, who averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior, helped Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian to a 24-6 record, the 2020 CIF-Southern Sectional Division 2AA title and was named the Division 2AA Player of the Year.
Softball
The Ragin Cajuns’ softball program wrapped up its recruiting class this week with the signing of twins Jacquelyn Adams and Jessica Adams of Bryan (Texas) High School to a National Letter of Intent.
The duo joins a group of 10 signees which make up the Extra Inning Softball’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Both Jacquelyn and Jessica Adams were listed in Extra Inning Softball’s Elite 100, giving head coach Gerry Glasco and his staff a total of 10 members of its 2021 recruiting class
The Ragin Cajuns’ softball program wrapped up its recruiting class this week with the signing of twins Jacquelyn Adams and Jessica Adams of Bryan (Texas) High School to a National Letter of Intent.
The duo joins a group of 10 signees which make up the Extra Inning Softball’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Both Jacquelyn and Jessica Adams were listed in Extra Inning Softball’s Elite 100, giving head coach Gerry Glasco and his staff a total of 10 members of its 2021 recruiting class