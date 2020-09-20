Mitchell TD lifts Cajuns to OT win

ATLANTA — Elijah Mitchell began to jump up and down in the end zone.
In overtime of Saturday’s game at Georgia State, the UL Lafayette star running back took a handoff around the right side of the offensive line for the apparent 15-yard game-winning touchdown.
As the Ragin’ Cajuns star celebrated, officials came onto the field to announce that the Panthers had called a timeout before the ball was snapped, wiping out the touchdown.
“When that happened I was like ‘man this is crazy,’” Mitchell said. “You’ve just got keep that mentality and believe in the o-line. I believed in myself that I could make the right cut and get in the end zone for a second time.”
That is exactly what Mitchell did two plays later when he took another handoff and bounced off the right side for the game-winning touchdown — this one from 12 yards out as No. 19 UL Lafayette defeated Georgia State 34-31 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.
“It was unbelievable,” cornerback Mekhi Garner said of Mitchell’s second game-winning run. “I was like we just got out of here by the grace of God. I was shocked and just looking around like ‘did this just happen?’”
To pull off the shocking victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns had to battle back from a first half filled with setbacks.
The Panthers outgained the Cajuns 144 to 67 in the opening quarter, Mitchell had only 17 yards on six carries in the entire first half, kick returner Chris Smith stepped out of bounds at the one-yard line to pin the Cajuns deep in their own territory, two touchdown drives by the Panthers were aided by 15-yard penalties, and kicker Nate Snyder pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left.
“We had a number of drives going in the first half but then we would have negative plays,” Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “We had some miscues.”
“You really can’t get mad about it,” Mitchell added. “You just have to respond to it and that’s what we did.”
Georgia State (0-1, 0-1 SBC) managed to build a 14-7 halftime lead as redshirt freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown powered his way into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and later threw a 28-yard touchdown to tight end Roger Carter in the second.
The Ragin’ Cajuns scored before halftime after Garner intercepted a deep pass by Brown. UL Lafayette took advantage by going 80 yards on just nine plays, including a 19-yard pass from Lewis to Devon Pauley on fourth and 10, and capped the drive with a 18-yard screen pass from Lewis to Smith.
“It gave a spark to the offense that we are still in the game,” Garner said. “After I caught that pick the offense went out and scored.”
Georgia State extended its lead early in the third.
Panthers linebacker Victor Heyward picked off a pass from Lewis that bounced off the hands of Golden Elke. Georgia State went 66 yards and went up by two touchdowns with a two-yard touchdown run by Marcus Carroll.
UL Lafayette (2-0, 1-0 SBC) responded with a seven-play, 86-yard drive as Lewis began to get into a rhythm by spreading the ball around. The drive was capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Kyren Lacy.
“Those safeties couldn’t just stick their necks in there,” Lewis said. “They had to respect the pass so I do believe that the pass game opened up the run game today.”
Lewis finished the game 21 of 37 for 279 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and completed passes to nine different receivers.
After a quick three-and-out, UL Lafayette tied the game on a sensational 59-yard touchdown run from Mitchell. Then after another Georgia State punt, UL Lafayette needed only four plays to go 63 yards as Mitchell busted off a 53-yard run that set up a two-yard touchdown by Trey Ragas to give the Cajuns their first lead.
“The offensive line really stepped it up in the second half,” Mitchell said. “We made it happen.”
“Being down a couple of touchdowns that ain’t nothing to this group,” said Napier, whose team hosts Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. on Saturday. “I think that resolve and mental toughness is something we take great pride in.”
Georgia State responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive as running back Destin Coates tied the game with a four-yard touchdown run. Neither team was able to sustain a drive in the final minutes and the game went to overtime.
Georgia State got the ball first and had to settle for a Noel Ruiz field goal. UL Lafayette took to the field on offense and picked up a first down after two runs by Mitchell. Then come the first touchdown that was called back. Two plays later, Mitchell found the end zone, for good this time.
Mitchell led all rushers with 164 yards on 16 carries and recorded his 11th 100-yard rushing game.
“I knew the defense knew I was going to try to go frontside but that backside was working,” Mitchell said. “I just saw it so I just hit it.”