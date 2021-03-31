LAFAYETTE — Elijah Mitchell wasn’t planning on running a head-turning 40-yard dash, but that’s exactly what took place inside the Moncla Indoor Facility on Monday.
The former Erath High star and Ragin’ Cajuns running back was reportedly clocked at 4.38 and 4.32 in the 40-yard dash during the University of Louisiana’s Pro Day.
“Really, my plan was to run a 4.4 — be in the 4.4s,” Mitchell said. “I just kept speaking the 4.3s into existence. I’m just proud.”
Mitchell showed off his speed in front of representatives from 28 NFL franchises, including the New Orleans Saints. This year’s UL Pro Day is even more important as the traditional NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will not be taking place due to COVID-19.
“To go out today and post these types of numbers, which is you look at the NFL Combine from the last couple years, these are the top three in the entire combine at that position,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “This day and this production would be a national news story if Eli (Mitchell) was at the NFL combine today.”
“These are elite numbers for his position,” Napier added. “Certainly a lot of oohs and aahs in that indoor facility today as he continued to impress.”
Mitchell has been spending his time since the Reese’s Senior Bowl back in January by training at the Michael Johnson Performance Center in McKinney, Texas. Mitchell credited his time there for helping him shed some pounds as the Ragin’ Cajun running back weighed in at 201 pounds on Monday — down from 215 during the season.
“They prepared me and I was ready to go,” Mitchell said. “I was eating good and it leaned me and dropped me down a bit.”
Mitchell’s numbers in the events — which were released by the team since media was not permitted at the event — were impressive across the board. The numbers were as follows: 6.87 (3-cone drill), 4.32 (40-yard dash), 17 (bench press reps), 10-8 (broad jump), 37.5 (vertical jump) and 4.18 (20-yard shuttle).
“You look at the broad, the vertical, you look at the 40, the three-cone — these are some of the top numbers at the running back position in the last three, four or five years,” Napier said. “Very impressive and does not surprise me one bit. I think we all know how special Eli Mitchell is. He has a bright future.”
In four seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Mitchell rushed for 3,267 yards and 41 touchdowns on 527 carries, while also catching 49 passes for 597 yards and five touchdowns. Mitchell also earned second team All-Sun Belt Conference honors twice (2018-19) and first team honors last season.
Mitchell was one of 10 players to take part in the UL Pro Day festivities on Monday.
Mitchell’s backfield teammate Trey Ragas also took part and he posted the following numbers: 7.1 (3-cone drill), 4.68 (40-yard dash), 23 (bench press reps), 9-9 (broad jump), 33.5 (vertical) and 4.40 (20-yard shuttle).
“I did pretty good,” Ragas said. “I felt good about just about everything. There’s certain things I wish I could have done a little better, but for the most part, I think I had a great day.”
In his Ragin’ Cajuns career, Ragas rushed for 3,572 yards and 38 touchdowns on 596 carries, while also hauling in 49 receptions for 427 yards and five scores.
Ragas earned third team All-SBC three times (2017-19) and second team honors last season.
If both Mitchell and Ragas are drafted, it would be the first time that the team has had two running backs selected in the same NFL Draft.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have had only three running backs drafted into the NFL in program history. Brian Mitchell (1990) in the fifth round (No. 130 overall), Elijah McGuire (2017) in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) and Raymond Calais (2020) in the seventh round (No. 245 overall).
The other player from the 2020 season that took part was pass rusher Joe Dillon who suffered a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash.
The injury is just the latest setback for Dillon.
After earning USA Today Freshman All-America honors as a redshirt freshman in 2016 when he recorded seven sacks and 123.5 tackles for a loss, Dillon got injured during the 2017 season, missed all of the 2018 season due to surgeries and recovery and played in just nine games this past season and didn’t record a single sack.
“Joe did a really good job early,” Napier said. “Joe injured his hamstring today and our thoughts and prayers are with him. It was a very tough experience as you guys can imagine and one that Joe will overcome with no question. His body of work speaks for itself.”
The NFL Draft will be held from April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.