Mitchell, Ragas named to Doak Walker Watch List

LAFAYETTE — For the second consecutive season, UL Lafayette running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas have been named to the Doak Walker Preseason Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are one of eight programs featuring two running backs on the preseason list, joining Georgia, Penn State, USC, Iowa, North Carolina, Tulsa and Buffalo.
Mitchell was a huge part in the group’s success a year ago after he galloped for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns. His yardage total ranked fourth in the Sun Belt and made him just the sixth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, while his touchdown total ranked 11th nationally. On the year, he notched five, 100-yard games and four multi-touchdown games.
His best performance came at Ohio on Sept. 21, 2019, when he toted the ball 17 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns before earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors. He finished the year with Second Team All-Conference honors.
Ragas also played a big role in the backfield, toting the ball 116 times for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns. The New Orleans native joined Mitchell as one of the most productive backs in the conference, ranking fifth in touchdowns and eighth in rushing yards.
He had a huge game on the road against Georgia Southern, rushing for a season-high 131 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Ragas finished the season with Third Team All-Conference honors.
The pair helped UL Lafayette set the school record for the most rushing yards (3,604) and most rushing touchdowns (42) in a single season.
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
UL Lafayette opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, when it welcomes in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field.
Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.
More information can be obtained by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome, 265-2170. For information on parking passes, contact RCAF by phone at 851-2903.