Mitchell plays through pain in rookie season with 49ers

Elijah Mitchell plays through the pain.
The former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star has dealt with four notable injuries during his rookie season in the NFL, including needing surgery this past week for a fractured finger suffered Monday.
Yet, the San Francisco 49ers running back is only listed as “questionable” for today’s game. That’s because Mitchell possesses a different mindset.
“You just got to suck it up,” Mitchell said after suffering the rib injury back against the Bears. “There is nothing really you can do about it. I was okay just going out there and playing ball. I wasn’t really thinking about it.”
Mitchell missed a few weeks of training camp for an abductor strain, then suffered a shoulder injury (Week 2), a rib injury (Week 8) and then fractured finger in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Yet, being banged up, and having competition from third-round draft pick Trey Sermon, has not prevented Mitchell from putting together a stellar rookie season.
Mitchell enters Sunday’s game ranked No. 10 in the NFL in rushing yards (560), and that is the second most among rookie running backs trailing only Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris who is No. 6 overall.
Mitchell has also eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark three times this season, which tied Billy Kilmer’s franchise record for most games by a 49ers rookie with 100 yards rushing. He already set the new franchise record for most rushing yards in a debut.
Yet, the perception by some is that because of his 4.4 speed, that Mitchell is only an outside runner. That may have changed after the win over the Bears in which he rushed for a career high 137 yards, with 135 of those coming after contact.
For that effort, Mitchell received FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.
“I don’t really look at it that way,” Mitchell said. “I can run outside or run inside. I think everyone knows I can run inside too.”
As impressive as Mitchell’s speed, strength and ability to overcome injuries is, those skills pale in comparison to his mindset to running the football in the NFL.
“You’ve got to be made with the right stuff too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He is an extreme pro in terms of, he doesn’t say a lot, but he takes coaching. Bobby (running backs coach Robert Turner Jr.) coaches those guys very hard.
“He never takes it personally,” Shanahan added. “He is always trying to get better. He’s extremely tough. He’s had to play through some injuries here since he’s been going and so far, he’s shown he’s got what it takes to make it in this league.”
Mitchell showed that in the team’s season-opening 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. Mitchell came off the bench for the injured Raheem Mostert and rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.
“I knew from the first play he got in against Detroit and seeing him in the huddle, it was just different,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “When you are in a huddle with someone, you look into their eyes and see if the moment is too big for them. It reminded me of (JaMycal) Hasty last year. Hasty came in last year and was ready to roll. It was like these guys are made of the right stuff. Elijah is the same way.”
For those who followed Mitchell’s career from Erath High (where he left with 4,045 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns) to college (where he earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors four seasons), they are not surprised by his success. The reason why is that significant chip he has always carried on his capable shoulders.
“Always,” said Mitchell, about having a chip on his shoulder. “I always had that before I got here. That’s something I always stick to no matter what.”