Mitchell looking to reach Super Bowl for 49ers, hometown Erath

Elijah Mitchell plays for his hometown.
The former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star is gearing up to play in his first NFC Championship Game today. Despite being a rookie, a sixth-round draft pick at that, Mitchell has helped the San Francisco 49ers to the brink of the franchise’s eighth trip to the Super Bowl.
Yet, when asked this week about what it means that Erath, located in the heart of New Orleans Saints country, is proudly supporting him by displaying signs in yards cheering him on, Mitchell lit up with pride.
“It is the reason why I do what I do,” said Mitchell, who has 1,112 rushing yards in the regular season and postseason. “Being from a small town like I am and to have all that support is amazing to me. They just make me who I am. Just them putting signs up in their yards, I just can’t wait to get back home and see everybody.”
Mitchell may have to delay that trip back home to the town of barely 2,000 people. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium today with a berth to Super Bowl LVI on the line. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX.
“It’s awesome,” Mitchell said of his rookie seasons. “I love it. I love helping out and just doing my job and everything.”
Mitchell burst onto the scene in the season opener against Detroit, when starting running back Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury. The former four-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree came off the bench with a game-high 104 yards in a 41-33 win. That performance broke Billy Kilmer’s rookie rushing record in a 49ers debut.
Despite missing a few games for injuries himself, Mitchell would go on to break Vic Washington’s single-season team record for rushing yards by a rookie.
“I love all our backs, but Elijah has played at another level this year,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the record-setting game against the Houston Texans. “When he’s in there, we’re just very efficient. We always get at least what it’s blocked for and you see how good he reads those gaps and seams to find a way to get through there.”
Yet, after rushing 119 yards, his sixth 100-yard performance of the season, Mitchell deflected praise and instead credited his teammates.
“I wouldn’t be able to do that without my offensive linemen,” Mitchell said postgame. “They, all 11, are blocking their butts off for me.”
Mitchell has admitted that his biggest adjustment has been not the physicality of playing in the NFL, but the mental part. That is why Mitchell can be seen looking over playsheets prior to practice.
“We have a lot of key coaching points especially with our running back coach Bobby T (Robert Tuner),” Mitchell said. “I go after the script so I can make sure that I am detailed because I know sooner or later it will come up. That’s what it takes to play winning football.”
Mitchell has been a big reason why San Francisco won both of their matchups against NFC West rival Los Angeles this season.
In the first meeting against the Rams’ vaunted defense led by All-Pro Aaron Donald and Von Miller, Mitchell led all rushers with 91 yards on 27 carries in a 31-10 victory on Monday Night Football. In the second meeting in the regular season finale, Mitchell once again led all rushers as he piled up 85 yards on 21 carries to help the 49ers rally from a 17-0 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime.
“This is not the first time we have played them,” Mitchell said earlier this week. “They are the same team, the same players we have played before. It’s not anything new.”
The winner of today’s game of course moves on to the Super Bowl, which would be a new experience for Mitchell. Yet, even when asked about playing on the NFL’s grandest stage, Mitchell isn’t intimidated.
“I go into every football game with the same mentality,” Mitchell said. “At the end of the day, yes it would be the Super Bowl but it is another football game for us. So you have to go out there and do what you have to do.”