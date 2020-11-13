Mitchell likes getting the ‘ugly yards’ for Ragin’ Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — With the team facing fourth and one from their own 33-yard line, the Ragin’ Cajuns called Elijah Mitchell’s number.
It was during the University of Louisiana’s 27-20 victory over Arkansas State last Saturday, quarterback Levi Lewis snapped the ball and handed it off to the former Erath star. Mitchell proceeded to take the ball, laid down his shoulder and powered his way into the Red Wolves’ defense and picked up the first down.
“Those moments make you feel pretty good,” Mitchell said. “It means that the coaches trust you with the ball when it is crunch time. It makes you feel like you are a playmaker and someone the team can count on when things get tough.”
Mitchell has spent his football career getting those tough yards.
It began early in his career at Erath High School.
“I always knew that I would have to fight for yards,” Mitchell said. “Running the ball is really all we did back then, so I knew I had to deal with contact. You have to have that mentality of embracing contact. You have to be willing to run over somebody in the open field.”
Mitchell did a whole lot of running over and around defenders at Erath.
Mitchell finished his career with the Bobcats as the team’s all-time leading rusher with 4,045 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in only three seasons, averaged nine yards per carry and scored a touchdown every nine carries.
Yet, when asked what one of his favorite moments is from his high school career, Mitchell chooses one of the few times he got to play defense — in a playoff game against Iowa.
“I finally got to play defense,” Mitchell recalled. “It was a fourth-and-one for the other team. The wide receiver was running a flat route and I broke on it and hit him right before the sticks and we got the ball back.”
Despite being an All-State running back, and putting up monster numbers, Mitchell was not a highly-recruited prospect. It might have been because he battled an ankle injury that limited him to eight games or the fact that he was from Erath, but Mitchell was only rated as a two-star prospect.
Not many collegiate programs showed interest except for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who were the first school to offer Mitchell a place on their team. A few other offers soon followed from Army, Colorado State and others but Mitchell committed to playing for the team that offered him first.
“I felt like I was very underrated,” Mitchell said. “Once UL wanted me and they took me in as family, that was it for me.”
Mitchell’s career with the Ragin’ Cajuns started with promise but was interrupted prematurely after only five games as he suffered torn ligaments in his foot.
“I just always felt that I could play and play at the level,” Mitchell said. “I ended up getting hurt in the Idaho game. It sucked because I worked so hard and I couldn’t show anyone what I could do.”
Mitchell showed everyone what he could do the next two seasons as he amassed more than 1,000 total yards in 2018 and earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors, and then became the sixth Ragin’ Cajun to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season in 2019. Mitchell also led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns and earned second-team All-SBC honors again.
“You are not always going to have a big run on every play,” said Mitchell, who is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt in his Cajuns career. “What we call it in the running back room is getting those ‘ugly’ yards. We don’t worry about the big plays. We just look for ugly yards. If it breaks for a big room then that is good but it is important to be patient because sooner or later it will open up.”
Entering Saturday’s home game against South Alabama, Mitchell leads the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1, 4-1 SBC) with 502 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry and his five rushing touchdowns is second best on the team.
Mitchell is also rewriting the record books.
With his 90 rushing yards against Arkansas State, Mitchell passed former Catholic High star Michael Desormeaux for fifth place on the all-time career rushing yards list. Mitchell is only 440 yards from surpassing Alonzo Harris for fourth place and 446 yards from taking third place from the legendary Brian Mitchell.
Mitchell is also fifth all-time in career rushing touchdowns and is only four behind Elijah McGuire for fourth place.
Even more impressive is that Mitchell is accomplishing all of this while splitting carries with two other running backs. Yet, the 5-foot-11, 218-pound running back doesn’t mind sharing the load.
“I really like what we do,” said Mitchell, whose favorite running back growing up was Alabama’s Trent Richardson. “It is an advantage because we are not getting banged up too much. It is also a competition because we know whatever plays you do get you have to take advantage of it. When your number is called you have to step up.”