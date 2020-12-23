LAFAYETTE — Elijah Mitchell and Zi’Yon Hill have added a few more honors to their already impressive Ragin’ Cajun resumes.
Mitchell — a former Erath High star — was one of two University of Louisiana players who earned first-team honors on the All-Sun Belt teams which were released on Monday. The other Ragin’ Cajuns player to earn first-team honors was return specialist and running back Chris Smith.
Mitchell has rushed for 751 yards and seven touchdowns this season and enters Saturday’s SERVEPRO First Responders Bowl. He is ranked fifth in career rushing touchdowns (40) and sixth in school history in career rushing yards (3,140).
Mitchell had previously earned second-team All-SBC honors in 2018 and 2019. The 5-foot-11, 218-pound senior has already accepted an invite to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl — the annual NFL showcase event held in Mobile.
Hill earned second team All-SBC honors on Monday.
The former Catholic High star ranks third on the team and leads all Ragin’ Cajun defensive lineman with 42 total tackles and leads the team and is tied for 12th in the Sun Belt with 4.0 sacks.
Hill was also one of three UL players to earn All-America honors from Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Monday. The other two were Smith, who received first-team recognition as a return specialist while defensive back Bralen Trahan was named to the PFF second team.
Hill, a redshirt junior, is listed as the ninth-highest graded pass rusher nationally (86.9) according to PFF.
The former Teche Area stars weren’t the only UL players to pick up honors.
Joining Hill on the All-SBC second team are quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, punter Rhys Byrns, and Trahan.
Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill and Eric Garror picked up third-team honors while linebacker Ferrod Gardner, defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey, cornerback Mekhi Garner and safety Percy Butler all received honorable mention honors.