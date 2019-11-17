Mistakes cost Franklin in 14-12 Class 2A playoff loss to Welsh

FRANKLIN — In what appeared at times to be a strange version of the kids’ game, “tag you’re it,” the Franklin Hornets and Welsh Greyhounds kept turning the ball over to each other without producing a whole lot of offense or points. In the end, the Greyhounds used two 70-plus yard touchdown runs by Keegan LaBouve, to hand the Hornets a heartbreaking 14-12 loss and knocked them out of the Class 2A playoffs.
Franklin head coach Tremaine Johnson bemoaned the Hornets mistakes that ultimately doomed them in the game.
“We missed some plays, had six turnovers, two interceptions, and some fumbles, and you can’t win a game like that,” Johnson said.
Still, the second-year coach was pleased with his team’s effort. “Our guys played hard and with a lot of heart.”
The Hornets started the game with a bang, forcing the Greyhounds to a three-and-out, and started their possession at Welsh’s 37-yard line following a shanked kick.
They wasted little time driving the field, only to be stopped by a pass that popped up out of a receiver’s hands and into the outstretched hands of a Welsh defender.
The teams exchanged turnovers and the Hornets suffered their second turnover of the first quarter, a fumble that gave the ball to Welsh on their 30-yard line.
LaBouve finally broke free for a 71-yard dash down the field, putting the Greyhounds on the board first and the pointafter made the score 7-0 in the first quarter.
For most of the night, the Hornets defense, played remarkably, forcing Welsh into fumbles, an interception, and turnovers on downs.
A Welsh fumble in the second quarter resulted in the Hornets getting a score, with Travis Zeno running the ball five yards for a TD to cut Welsh’s lead to 7-6.
FSH failed on the two-point conversion, keeping the deficit one point.
While there was always a feeling the Hornets were only one play from breaking away, especially with the way the defense played, the offensive mistakes and turnovers came back to haunt them every time.
A Franklin interception late in the second quarter stopped a promising drive and gave Welsh another chance to put points on the board.
They did with LaBouve’s second long run, this one for 76 yards. The extra point pushed the Greyhounds lead to 14-6 at halftime.
Franklin came out in the second half with its defense still playing ferociously, but Welsh’s defense was pretty good too at times rushing the quarterback and forcing more turnovers.
Still, Johnson said the Greyhounds didn’t do anything unexpected.
“We knew what their game plan was, and we were ready,” the Franklin coach said.
“We just didn’t make the plays that we should have.”
The coach did say losing two players who moved away two weeks ago made the team’s preparation a bit difficult.
Brandon and Cameron Cleary were senior linebackers on the team.
“Cameron was our enforcer in the middle,” Johnson said. “Not having him there caused us to make some adjustments.”
FHS had their chances in the second half, but karma wreaked havoc on the Hornets with plays like a dropped ball in the endzone in the fourth quarter, and a second Welsh interception of the night, which stymied another Hornets drive.
Yet, with less than 2 minutes left in the game, McCoy broke loose on a 35-yard run to bring the Hornets to within two points
But another failed two-point conversion came back to rear its ugly head, and the score remained 14 - 12.
While Johnson said the two-point conversion has been a point of contention at times this season, he was still willing to take his chances as he looks towards next year.
As for this season, the coach acknowledged it has been an up and down one, but he takes pride in the hard work his team has put in.
“I told my guys after the game to keep their heads up and know that they left everything on the field,” he said.
The Hornets finished the season 5-6. Welsh advances to play N0. 5 seed Amite in the second round.