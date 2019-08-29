Miller powers ACS past SW La. Homeschool

The outlook appeared bleak for Acadiana Christian School in the first quarter of last week’s game at Southwest Louisiana Home School in Sulphur.
One week after turning the ball over seven times in a loss to Berchmans Academy, the Lions found themselves trailing on the road against a worthy opponent.
“We got down 8-0 and Southwest has the state MVP returning from last year,” ACS head coach Dwight Fage said. “They were also the state runner-up team last year.
“We felt like we had to stop their star player, and we were able to put the clamp on him and actually knocked him out of the game on a big shot from Gabe Boudreaux in the second quarter.”
The Lions quickly erased the early deficit and ultimately prevailed 46-14 to improve to 1-1 heading into this week’s game at Northeast Baptist in West Monroe.
“We scored 20 points in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead, and then we scored 20 more in the third quarter,” Fage said. “The key for us was no turnovers.
“As a coaching staff, we were worried coming in because it’s a big road game against the defending runner-up, but we had a good week of planning. We rushed for 415 yards.”
Cade Miller ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Wyatt Deselle rushed for another 98 yards.
“We put in a lot of hard work after Week 1 and came back as a team to play together,” said Miller, a NISH transfer. “We woke up, started playing together, did our jobs, and performed like we’re supposed to.”
In the Week 1 loss, the Lions were forced to juggle their lineup after players began suffering from cramps in the sweltering heat, and with only 10 players on the roster, that quickly became a problem.
It was a situation the coaching staff was able to avoid last week.
“We drank a lot of coconut water and pickle juice and mixed it with Gatorade,” Fage said. “I also felt like it was much cooler.”
Offensive linemen Logan Manot and Daniel Sisk did an excellent job of controlling the line of scrimmage, according to the ACS coach.
“And defensively, we tackled a lot better,” Fage said. “We put a good game-plan together. We were out of position often in the first game and left a lot of gaps open.
“This week, we played more assignment football with more gap control.”