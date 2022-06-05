RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball head coach Brooke Stoehr announced Thursday the addition of Pierre Miller to the Techsters' staff as an assistant coach.
Miller is the second addition in as many days joining Nitra Perry to round out the Techsters' staff.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pierre and his family to Ruston and the Louisiana Tech family," said Stoehr. "Pierre brings a great deal of experience as a player and coach that will benefit our staff and players daily. He has an energy and passion for teaching the game and helping young people grow and develop. Our players and staff will be challenged by his energy and desire to compete. He has a way of connecting with people and building relationships that will add great value to the Lady Techsters program, campus, and Ruston community."
Miller comes to Ruston after a six-year stint on staff with Campbell women's basketball. Miller was promoted to associate head coach in August 2021 after spending five seasons as an assistant coach where he assisted with all aspects of the program, with an emphasis on perimeter players and guards.
"My family and I are absolutely thrilled to join Coach Stoehr and the entire Lady Techsters' family," said Miller. "I am excited to build off the championship momentum from this past season. The opportunity to work with highly competitive student-athletes plus experienced, high character and proven coaches at a storied, first-class institution is a tremendous win all the way around."
Miller adds a defensive-minded presence to an already successful LA Tech defense. During Miller's tenure, the Camels were one of just five division one programs to be ranked top-10 nationally in scoring defense in five of the past six seasons, including the top-ranked defense in 2017.
During the 2020-2021 season, Miller assisted the Camels to a 16-7 record overall and an 11-4 mark in Big South play. Campbell finished second in the Big South regular-season standings and were runners-up in the Big South tournament.
In the 2019-2020 season, Miller helped the Camels to a 21-8 campaign, including tying a program-record 16 Big South wins en route to a Big South regular-season championship, their first conference season title since 2001.
In the 2018-2019 campaign, Miller helped the Camels to the program's first and second ever postseason victories reaching the semifinals of the WBI as part of tying a program record 23 wins.
Miller also worked closely with 16 All-Big South Conference players including the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, MaKala Rouse.
Before Campbell, Miller spent three seasons (2013-2016) as an assistant coach for the Presbyterian College men's basketball team. He assisted with all elements of the program, including recruiting, scouting, and monitoring student-athlete progress rates.
Miller was mentored by Presbyterian College head coach Gregg Nibert, the school's all-time winningest coach at over 400 victories.
During his time with the Blue Hose, Miller helped mentor four all-conference selections, including the 2015 Big South Freshman of the Year, Desean Murray.
Before joining the coaching ranks, Miller was a standout guard for the Blue Hose from 2007-2012. A 2012 graduate in sociology with an athletic coaching minor, Miller finished his career just shy of 1,000 points and over 300 assists. He owns numerous records in the Presbyterian Division I record book, including program-best marks for assists (328), games played (119), and ranks third with 207 made three-pointers.
Miller is married to the former Maurissa Strickland, and the couple has three young children: Julia, Noah, and Lilah.