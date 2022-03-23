Most military children are used to being moved around the world every few years, never being able to feel at home anywhere for very long. For New Iberia Senior High freshman Madison Taylor, the Lady Jackets’ softball diamond is the home she has always wanted.
Taylor’s childhood was spent in multiple states, from Georgia to Alaska, and while she was always around the baseball and softball fields, she never considered playing the sport herself.
“I started playing softball when I was 11 years old,” she said. “Before that, I was in dance, cheer, and gymnastics. I never would have seen myself playing softball, I grew up around the sport but it was never something I did. My younger sibling, Charlie, plays baseball for Belle Place and has played since he was a toddler. My grandfather also played, so I remember growing up and watching him, but it was never something that I wanted to do. I was always into the girly stuff like dance and cheer, but I always felt out of place with that, it wasn’t something that fulfilled my desires or that I felt that I was meant to do.”
Taylor’s first experience with softball opened her eyes to the sport that now she considers her calling.
“I started playing softball at the PepperPlex and I remember after my first game saying ‘oh my gosh, I love this,’” she explained. “I had never gotten the hype of it, but once I stepped onto the field and played my first game, it was amazing. The connection that you have with the girls on the field is great, and especially being a military brat, you’re always moving around and you don’t really have a home. In softball, I found a family and a connection. That’s why I love it, I feel like I have something to fall back on. Everyone has a different calling, but I really think this is mine.”
Taylor said her experience with her high school and travel teams have given her a new resiliency and outlook on life.
“I play travel ball for Diamond Express under coaches Brian and Nelda Pontiff,” she said. “They’re very big in my life, they’re my role models and I love them. I’ve learned so much from them, how to be mentally and physically tough. It’s not something that you can learn just by going to school. In softball, you have to be mentally tough, and focused all the time. It doesn’t just help me in softball, it helps me in school and in my personal life as well. You can’t just cry about everything, when you encounter a bump in the road you have to just get over it.”
While Taylor has played numerous positions in her softball career, she was chosen to be the replacement for NISH’s current catcher, senior Trista Reagan. Despite having some big shoes to fill, Taylor has flourished in the position.
“I’ve always been a utility player, never really in one position, just kind of put somewhere to fill in. We were practicing one day and Coach (Kasha) Brown had asked me what positions I’ve played and wanted to try me as a catcher and I fell in love with it. I’ve caught before, but it was never my primary position, so it was something that I had to learn. Trista Reagan, our senior catcher, has taught me a lot.”
It isn’t often that a freshman comes into a team and has the talent and character necessary to be a catcher. It is one of the hardest positions in the game, but Taylor said that her teammates have helped her to rise to the standards of the Yellow Jackets softball program.
“I feel like catching and pitching are definitely the hardest positions on the team and they are big leadership roles, and as a freshman, that’s a lot of weight put on you,” she said. “I’ve never had that before, but I’ve always been picked up by my teammates and they kept the standards high. They never accepted me making errors just because I’m a freshman. It’s definitely something that you have to be tough about. It’s a big leadership role but I still feel like I’m with my sisters.”
It isn’t just on defense that Taylor is impressing. On offense, her stats are some of the best on the team, but you’d never know it by asking her.
“I try not to focus too much on my personal stats because, at the end of the day, if nobody is hitting then nobody is putting points on the board and you’re not helping out your team,” she explained. “I try to work hard, hitting is very tough and it’s something that you just have to constantly work on. I don’t focus on hitting home runs or on batting averages, I just focus on doing what I need to do to help the team. You have to be selfless instead of selfish.”
Despite her modesty, Taylor’s numbers really are that impressive.
With a .922 slugging percentage, 5 home runs, and 25 RBIs from 33 hits this season, Taylor plays a crucial role in the success of the NISH program. She believes that seeing so many pitches helps her offensively by giving her an edge over other batters.
“Seeing my pitchers throw so many pitches, and so many difficult pitches like a riseball or a screwball, it allows me to see the ball differently when I’m up on the plate,” she said. “You can notice the pitcher’s stance or foot placement and know what they are going to do, whether the ball is going to go in or out. It definitely gives you an advantage, but at the end of the day you still have to do a lot to get hits.”
For Taylor, her success comes from the support and, at times, demands that her coaches and teammates give her.
“(The team) is like a family to me, so I’m not trying to make it about me,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am if I didn’t have coaches who pushed me and a team that supported me. It’s all about having stable leadership and everything falls into place.”
Taylor has set herself a few goals for her first season as a varsity player, aloof which she is already well on the way to achieving.
“I definitely want to make all-district,” she said. “I want to work on getting more consistent with my throw downs and getting better with my blocking, framing, and hitting. Not focusing on home runs, but just hitting the ball hard and getting solid contact.”
Taylor credits her team with giving her the platform to work through her issues this season and become the best player that she can be.
“I went through some personal stuff this year and I wasn’t able to get my mindset right and stay focused and it was a lot of pressure being a starter as a freshman, especially as a catcher,” she explained. “I want to thank my team for always being there for me and my coaches for always holding me accountable and always pushing me to my limits.”