Miles to get nearly $2 million settlement after 'parting ways' with Kansas

The University of Kansas will pay head football coach Les Miles nearly $2 million after the two “mutually agreed to part ways” on Monday, shortly after a report by the law firm Husch Blackwell detailed systemic failure by LSU to appropriately report incidents of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse starting during Miles’ tenure as LSU head football coach.
The 150-page report also revealed a 2013 internal investigation at LSU that accused Miles of inappropriate behavior toward female students, including allegations he contacted some via Facebook and text, met them off campus alone and kissed at least one.
The report did not find he had sexual relationships with any of the women, and Miles denied kissing the student, saying he didn't do anything wrong and that he was mentoring young women at the university.
Miles was fired in 2016 after more than 11 years at the school during which he went 114-34 overall and 62-28 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU won a Bowl Championship Series national championship following the 2007 season and reached the title game after the 2011 season. The Tigers won three SEC West titles and two SEC titles under Miles.
In the agreement between KU and Miles, the university will pay his full salary and benefits through the end of march, then pay Miles and Just Ball Inc., a corporation for which Miles serves as CEO, nearly $2 million over the remainder of the year.
Miles, 67, will be paid $41,666.67 per month through December and Just Ball will receive “professional services settlement” payments of $107,437.50 per month and $52,083.33 “licensing fee settlement” payments monthly, totaling $1,991,062.50 for the remaining nine months of the year.
“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” KU athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement from the school. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”
Miles had three years left on his contract with the university, which was signed in 2018. The Jayhawks were 3-18 in two seasons under miles and 1-16 in conference, finishing last in the Big 12 both years.
“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family,” Miles said in the statement. “I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”