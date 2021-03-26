The Westgate High School track and field team has either won or tied for first at every meet it’s competed in this season, and a group of four mid-distance runners has been a big part of that success.
Christian Francisco, Tray’Quan Francis, Davian Hill and Bailey Jeanlouis are scoring the bulk of the Tigers’ points while dominating in several events.
“Between the four of them, they’re accounting for 60 percent of our points,” said WHS coach Phillip Guidry, whose team tied Teurlings Catholic for first place in last week’s Oil City Relays at Lafayette High.
Thanks to the aforementioned four runners, Westgate has the No. 1 4x800-meter relay team in the state in Class 4A. The best time for the Tigers is 8:25.69, well ahead of Teurlings Catholic’s 8:43.44.
“They haven’t been challenged by anybody yet,” said Guidry, whose team will be in action again next week at NISH’s Tabasco Relays.
“I would love for them to be under eight minutes and I believe they could, but when you’re competing for a state championship, you don’t want to sacrifice later events if these guys run pedal-to-the-metal early on.”
For example, Francis and Jeanlouis also competed in the 1,600 meters last week. Francis and Hill, meanwhile, both participated in the 800-meter run at Lafayette High.
Francisco and Hill each ran the 400-meter dash, while Francisco and Jeanlouis both were in the 3,200 meters.
Hill, Francis and Francisco, along with Mekhi Boutte, each also ran a leg on last week’s first-place 4 X 400 relay,
It can get complicated, according to Guidry.
“If they run too hard in the 4x800, which is the first event in every meet, they could get gassed,” the WHS coach said. “I might tell them to press here and press there, depending on the circumstances.
“You have to look at what the competition is doing. But they haven’t come close to being at their absolute best.”
That’s a frightening thought for Westgate’s opponents. Francisco and Francis are currently No. 1 and No. 2 among the Lafayette metro area’s top performers in the 400-meter dash.
The pair is also No. 1 and No. 2 in the 800-meter run. Francis has the area’s best time in the 1,600 meters, and the group of four runners is No. 1 in Class 4A in the 4x400 relay.
“Christian and Tray’Quan have become very good mid-distance runners, which I envisioned for them,” Guidry said. “They’re very close. They do everything together.
“It’s a brotherhood created by training long miles together. Christian is a reserved guy, and Tray’Quan makes everybody laugh.”
Francisco, a 5-foot-7, 130-pound senior, sets the tone for the rest of the squad.
“He’s a very hard worker who has brought that to the table for the rest of the team,” Guidry said. “Others follow his actions. These guys almost coach themselves much of the time.
“When they’re on a five-mile training run, it’s not like I’m there on the road with them every step of the way. They have to be disciplined.”
Guidry said his group of four runners sometimes run eight miles in a single training session.
“They do the longer runs for the aerobic benefit of it,” he said. “That’s necessary because they’re logging all those miles in the various events at a track meet. “
Guidry said that Hill doesn’t necessarily get the headlines, but he has a huge role to play.
“Davian is the most reserved of all these guys,” Guidry said. “He understands his role on the team. He’s not necessarily a stud at any individual event, but he comes up big on the relays.”
Jeanlouis placed first in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600 meters at Acadiana High’s Ram Relays. At the Cecilia Bulldog Relays, Hill was second in the 800-meter run, behind only Francis.