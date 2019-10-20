A refrigerated truck with frozen moose meat and the huge horns of a giant moose left Anchorage, Alaska, early Wednesday morning headed for New Iberia.
When its contents are delivered to Keith Price, the chapter he described as “kind of like one of the trips of a lifetime” will come to a close. The great memories, though, will remain with him forever.
Price, 60, left New Iberia on Sept. 8 and returned two weeks later from the mountainous, pristine wilderness region in the interior of the country’s 49th state. He traveled there after finally accepting an invitation nearly a dozen years ago by his close friend, Dr. Stephen Ritter, an emergency medicine specialist in New Iberia.
Plans started taking shape during June
“That’s the reason I didn’t fish the Classic (Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series Classic),” Price said Wednesday night while talking about the exciting camping, fishing and hunting trip along a river approximately 300 miles north and northwest of Anchorage.
“We started talking about it in June. We started lining it up five, six Hawg Fights into the season. I realized we would be leaving the day of the Classic,” he said, pointing out he sat out the rest of the WN Hawg Fights BTS season while making plans, buying necessities and tending to his Blue’s Archery business at Cajun Guns & Tackle.
“Stephen, he’d been there (many times) before. He has friends up there. He has his own equipment. He basically took (guided) me. He’s pretty good at that moose hunting stuff. It would be tough going up there without somebody who has done that.”
The decision to make the trip was made despite the fact September is his busiest time of the year at Blue’s Archery, which he has owned since 1995. He is an avid bowhunter as well as an accomplished fisherman.
“I said, ‘Well, I’m getting older. Let me go when I can still go,’ ” he said.
And he did. The United Airlines flight from Lafayette took him and his buddy, who’s also a longtime friend of his family, to Dallas-Fort Worth, then to Anchorage. They flew back on American Airlines.
In between, they lived in God’s country.
“Everywhere you go up there is pretty much by bush planes. Flying in those little bush planes is pretty cool up there,” he said. “We had some guys fly us into the head of the river. We brought our raft and equipment.”
They assembled the raft at the edge of the water, he said, noting it took a couple days to get everything ready to go.
Wilderness adventure
They rafted and camped in a tent for 10 days along the river, enjoying the spectacular view of Denali (also known as Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak — 20,310 feet above sea level -- in North America) far, far away whenever weather conditions permitted. The soups and MREs carried along for meals were complemented by campfire fish fries on several occasions after a leg of the raft trip.
“We had fresh salmon one night. We ate some sheefish. That’s very good,” Price said.
Price brought his fishing tackle, a 6 ½-foot spinning rod and reel combination, a small tacklebox with spoons and spinners, artificials used around here to catch redfish, and his Ruger American .308 Win bolt action rifle.
“I think I was more excited about doing the fishing. Fishing’s pretty phenomenal up there, for sure,” he said. “When you hook onto a (big) fish in that current, sometimes they don’t move.”
When Price fished he often caught fish on every cast, mostly grayling, pike, sheefish and the occasional salmon.
They roughed it as hunters and fishermen must do in the bush of Alaska. The tent was their home away from home.
“When the sun goes down, there’s no light, no light, until the sun came up” Price said, emphasizing the word “no.”
For communication purposes in the wilderness, a friend of Price loaned him a Garmin InReach Explorer text device that works off a satellite. That way at the end of their river journey, Ritter was able to text a bush pilot where to pick them up. The text device was available in the event of an emergency.
It was easy to forecast the weather. If they woke up in the morning and it wasn’t raining, it would be dry all day, Price said. Whenever they exited the tent first thing in the morning and it was raining, he said, it would rain all day.
And there were wild temperature swings.
“Some days it was really cold. Some days it was in the 20s,” Price said. “We had some gorgeous days. I actually sat on a gravel bar one day with no shirt. It was 70 degrees. It was comfortable. The next day right after we get up everything’s frozen. It was crazy.”
Often, guides on the fishing rod froze while he fished, he said.
First chance at a moose
On the second or third day, the adrenalin started racing for Price, who wanted to shoot a moose for the first time. Ritter called in a bull moose and his buddy glassed it through the binoculars. Price said he just couldn’t tell if it was a “legal” moose because Alaska hunting regulations in the zone they were hunting stipulated moose could be shot only if the antler spread is 50 inches or there are at least four brow tines on either side.
It was a big moose with a good rack but he passed on it because of his uncertainty.
Price praised Ritter’s hunting skills.
“He’s an awesome moose hunter. He’s been on the trip several times. He owns his own raft. His own camping equipment, all the stuff you need to spend the night in the wildness,” he said.
Price and Ritter saw a dozen moose during the trip — six bulls, four cows and two calves.
They were on the lookout for bears but never saw one, Price said. However, they saw fresh bear tracks and fresh wolf tracks just about everywhere the river took them, mountains on one side, tundra on the other.
“You’re in the middle of nowhere. There’s a better chance of seeing a bear than a person” in the wild interior of the state, he said, adding the only other people they encountered were a those in a few rafts.
Two days after passing on the moose that was called in, Price got another chance along the river.
“He came out. Gave me a shot. Maybe 75 yards, not a far shot for a rifle,” he said.
The Ruger American .308 barked loudly in the stillness. The moose, which weighed an estimated 1,500 pounds, crumpled.
“One shot? Oh, no. I shot him again several times. Like I said, you don’t want him running off,” he said.
Why? Alaska hunting regulations stipulate edible meat of the front quarters and hindquarters must be attached to the bone until the meat has been transported from the field or processed for human consumption if the moose is killed before Oct. 1. So the less distance hunters have to haul it, the better for them.
“We didn’t have to go far. I killed it close to the river,” he said.
Size of moose elicited a ‘holy crap’ moment
Price was amazed when he approached the animal.
“It’s exciting when you see him, when you walk up to it, like, ‘Holy crap, look at the size of that thing!’ Then, ‘holy crap, we’ve got to clean that thing,’ the whole thing in Alaska. You’ve got to take everything. You can’t cut up (just) the hindquarters,” he said.
The moose’s backstrap alone weighs more than a deer, he said. He plans to use that to make tenderloin and steaks and ground meat with the rest of the moose venison.
It took the two men approximately seven hours to field dress the moose, Price said. Ritter had bags ready to transport the meat that rode with them on the raft.
He’ll have a special place in his home for the horns, a skull mount only (not a European mount). And the memories underscored with photos.
“It’s a great adventure, that’s what it is, an adventure all the way through,” he said.