McNeese suspends all fall athletics

LAKE CHARLES — The Frank Wilson era at McNeese State has been officially postponed.
The university announced on Thursday in a statement that it had decided to suspend all intercollegiate sports competition for the upcoming fall semester. The intent is to attempt to play the fall sports during the spring semester.
That means McNeese State will not begin playing actual contests until spring of 2021 — at the earliest — and the debut season of Wilson, who was hired in January, has been delayed.
McNeese’s announcement around midday on Thursday came a few hours after the Southland Conference Board of Directors released a statement suspending all league-only competition for football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country for the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SLC gave member institutions the option of participating in limited non-conference competition in the fall. For example, McNeese State could have kept its season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5, against old rival UL Lafayette.
McNeese State ultimately chose to not take part in any competitions in the fall, thus cancelling the opener at UL Lafayette.
“After consulting with (McNeese President) Dr. (Daryl) Burckel and numerous medical professionals, we feel like this is the right decision,” McNeese State Interim Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer said in a statement. “We are student-athlete centered and the health and safety of all of our student-athletes is first and foremost.”
McNeese State did state that student-athletes will remain engaged in team activities as the Cowboys prepare for spring season. McNeese opened up fall camp on Thursday.
“This decision impacts many people including our fans, alumni, marching band, dance team and cheerleaders, but it is the right decision,” Schroyer said. “This an unprecedented time but I couldn’t be more excited about our future.”
The SLC became just the latest conference from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to either suspend or alter fall competitions. Those conference include the Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Ivy League, Mid-Eastern Athletic, Missouri Valley Football League, Northeast, Patriot, Pioneer Football League and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
In a statement earlier in the day, Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said, “The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek. While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”
As of now, no decision has been made yet on how many games will be played in the spring, when the season will start or when a schedule would be released.
Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State and Northwestern State also are members of the Southland Conference.