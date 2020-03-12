LAKE CHARLES — Like the rest of the sporting world, McNeese State and the Southland Conference are on hold.
The league, just hours after canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, suspended all play until April 1 on Thursday due to the coronavirus. That follows in the footsteps of other bigger conferences, including the Southeastern.
What happens after that is unknown.
“We are in uncharted waters,” said McNeese interim athletic director Tanner Stines.
The NCAA went even a step further Thursday, calling off the rest of the year. All winter and spring championships have been canceled, including the NCAA tournament and College World Series.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
The financial losses with trickle down to the smaller schools as well like McNeese and other Southland Conference members.
“I think the total cost all depends on whether this is a short term or a long term thing,” said Stines. “Thing is, there is nothing we can do about it. Cards are going to fall where they will.”
Teams at McNeese will continue to practice and coaches will be able to recruit, but that could all change as early as Friday. As of now spring football for the Cowboys will start next Tuesday as originally scheduled.
Southland athletic directors and school officials are expected to meet Friday to discuss new plans since the NCAA made the decision to cancel the spring championships as well after first calling off the fall sports.
“I think everything is on the table,” Stines said. “The landscape is changing so fast it’s like drinking water out of a firehose.”
The McNeese baseball team is off to a 10-7 start this year and coming off Southland tourney championship and NCAA appearance in 2019. The softball team has been even better, racing to a 19-7 record.
One of the many questions is will conferences resume play when there is no NCAA championship at the end of the season. Also, will extra years of eligibility be granted to players if the season is called off completely.
"We ask that our fans and supporters be patient as we work through the ever-changing landscape of this situation," said Stines. "We will cautiously make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We will provide regular updates as needed."