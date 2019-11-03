LAKE CHARLES — Down but not out, that’s been the story of this McNeese football season. Saturday night was no different.
An ugly first half had the Cowboys’ dreams of postseason play all but over, but a desperation surge saved the home finale and playoff hopes.
McNeese scored the game’s final 21 points to put away pesky Northwestern State 30-20 and keep their slim Football Championship Subdivision playoff thoughts going.
“We have to take it game by game and if the playoffs happen, that’s great,” said senior running back Justin Pratt, who finished with 87 yards on 29 carries. “It’s not up to us.”
But winning out is a must for the Cowboys, who captured their third straight game and improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Southland Conference. Northwestern State fell to 1-8, 1-5.
“We are still in a position to make the playoffs if things go right,” said first-year McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert. “A lot of things have to happen, but we can only control how we play.”
The Cowboys have two games left, both on the road. After a bye week they finish at Nicholls and Lamar.
First they had to do away with the Demons, who took a 20-9 lead on Daniel Justino’s 21-yard field goal with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
Finally, McNeese’s offense took advantage of some good fortune to score 15 points in a 2:48 span over the third and fourth quarters. Quarterback Cody Orgeron hit Trevor Begue with a pair of touchdown passes to rally the Cowboys. The first was a 27-yard strike and the second a 3-yarder two plays after McNeese recovered a fumbled kickoff.
Orgeron hit J’uan Gross with a two-point conversion on the first of those scores.
“We knew we would get things going,” said Begue. “We had to stay with it. I knew if the ball found me I needed to make the catch.”
The quick scores changed the feel to the night.
“You felt the wave of momentum flip for us there,” said Begue. “It happened so fast.”
Darion Dunn started the flip with the second of his two interceptions. The cornerback has four in the last two games.
“I just happened to know what was coming on those two plays and was able to make a play on them,” Dunn said.
Baily Raborn added field goals of 20 and 29 yards to end the night’s scoring. He also had a 23-yarder early in the second quarter.
Orgeron finished a nifty 16 of 18 for 198 yards and the two scores. He also ran for another 19 yards.
McNeese’s defense keep the Cowboys in the game. Senior Chris Livings finished with three sacks, leaving him three away from the career school record of 31.
“It’s hard not to think about it,” Livings said of the record. “You just have to keep your blinders on a work hard and take it day by day.”
The Cowboys’ only real offense in the first half came on D’Andre Hicks’ 96-yard kickoff return that followed Northwestern State’s first score, a 9-yard run by Jared West. However, Raborn’s extra point kick was blocked to left McNeese down 10-9.
NSU quarterback Shelton Eppler (28-53, 294) extended the Demon lead to 17-9 at the half with a 22-yard scoring pass to Quan Shorts. However, Northwestern State managed just three points in the second half, those coming on its opening drive.
The Cowboys finished the home campaign with a 5-1 record.
“It was good that we got to win in front of our fans,” said Gilbert. “Now we have to finish strong.”
Two wins and hope, that’s what is left for the Cowboys.