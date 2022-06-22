FRISCO, Texas – Eleven McNeese Cowboy and Cowgirl Track and Field student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Southland Conference Track & Field Academic All-Conference Teams, the league office announced on Tuesday.
The league champion Cowgirl squad led all women's team with eight selections while the Cowboys placed three on the men's team.
Malaiya Jedkins, an NCAA East Prelim qualifier and SLC silver medalist in the triple jump, earned the honor for the third time after posting a 3.26 GPA in health services management.
Druenna Washington, the conference champion in the long jump and silver medalist as a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, joined Jedkins after posting a 3.89 GPA in H&HP-physical therapy. Also named to the women's team were Morgan Talley (3.73 in education), Mariah Lee (4.0 in criminal justice), Ciara Gilroy (3.91 in H&HP-physical therapy), Maja Gebauer (3.63 in biology), Kayla Harrison (3.65 in H&HP-sports medicine), and Kayla Warner (3.60 in H&HP-sports medicine).
On the men's side, Joey Croft, who won a silver medal in the 3,000m steeplechase, was named to the team after posting a 3.56 GPA in H&HP-sports medicine. Joining him was Terrill Banks, silver medal in the 4x400 relay, with a 3.62 GPA in criminal justice, and Joshua Raphael with a 3.62 GPA also in criminal justice.
Southland Conference Track & Field All-Academic Teams are selected by a 50-percent rule. Of the total number of nominees, half are named all-academic selections. Honorees are nominated and voted upon by head coaches, sports information directors, and academic staff members from each university. Student-Athletes of the Year are voted on by the Southland awards committee, consisting of one administrator from each member school.
Men's Outdoor Track & Field Student-Athlete of the Year: Parker Barrett, UIW
Women's Outdoor Track & Field Student-Athlete of the Year: Kaitlin Smith, HBU