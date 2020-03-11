McNeese opens Southland Tournament play against Lamar in a rematch contest

LAKE CHARLES — It took until the final shot of the regular season before McNeese State ended a four-year postseason drought.
With just .5 seconds left, and after blowing an 18-point first-half lead, Dru Kuxhausen hit the last of his Southland Conference single-season record threes to prolong the McNeese campaign.
“It didn’t feel good when I shot it, I was just happy it went in,” said the junior.
Kuxhausen, who was fouled on the play, hit the free throw as well giving the Cowboys a 70-66 win over rival Lamar last Saturday in Beaumont, Texas. For their efforts, the two teams earned a third game against each other after splitting the first two.
Wednesday they will open play against each other at the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” said second-year McNeese coach Heath Schroyer. “Lamar is a good team and has played us tough twice. It will be a grind.”
Lamar (16-15, 10-10) won in Lake Charles by five to end McNeese’s seven-game win streak and start the Cowboys on six straight losses back on Feb. 1. The Cowboys (15-16, 10-10) are looking to win in the postseason for the first time since 2015 and haven’t won the league tourney since 2002.
“We are excited to be playing basketball during championship week,” said Schroyer. “We have our chance and that’s all we could ask for.
“We have very lofty goals as a program, but if you look at where we were when we got here and where we are now, we have dome a long way. We have made real strides.”
That was shown when the all-SLC teams came out Monday. Sha’markus Kennedy was named the top defensive player in the league and on the first team for McNeese while Kuxhausen took home third-team honors.
“To me Sham is the best player in the league,” said Schroyer of his senior forward who averted 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. “Nobody has played better consistently.”
But most importantly for this program, making the postseason shows that real progress has been made. After years in decline, Schroyer has turned the Cowboys around with the help of a sparkling arena in just its second year.
“It’s been a good season but we want more,” said Schroyer. “We aren’t just happy making the tournament, we want to win some games too.”
That leads back to Lamar, which will be waiting after the tough loss. Things were getting a little chippy at the end of the last game as well.
“We will have to keep our emotions in check,” said Kuxhausen. “It will be a tough game and probably come down to the end again. We just have to make plays.”
For Schroyer this game will be about what the Cowboys do best.
“The biggest thing we have to do is the care of us,” he said. “Both teams know each other very well I think both will make few adjustments.
“Right now it is just go time.”