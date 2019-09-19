McNeese opens SLC play at ACU

LAKE CHARLES — Cole Burgess knows all about McNeese State football.
“I grew up cheering for McNeese and wearing blue and gold pee-wee football jerseys,” said the Abilene Christian junior defensive tackle who spent his early days in Lake Charles. “My neighbors were all McNeese alumni, so it would be great to beat them.”
Burgess and his Wildcats will get their chance Saturday night when they host the 2-1 Cowboys. It will be McNeese’s Southland Conference opener, while ACU is already 0-1 in the league and 1-2 overall.
“This is a big game because we want to get off to a good start in the conference,” said McNeese defensive back Darion Dunn, who had a pair of interceptions in last week’s win over Alcorn State. “We have a chip on our shoulders and are ready to show the conference what we can do.”
That chip comes from McNeese being picked for the middle of the pack by experts when it comes to the conference.
“We are McNeese,” Dunn said. “We expect to win.”
If so, the Cowboys will need to deal with a solid offense that is led by the top touchdown producer in all of the Football Championship Subdivision, running back Tracy Jackson. He has scored seven TDs, six on the ground, and leads the Wildcat ground attack with 244 yards.
“They got a very good offense that we are going have to be focused against,” said Dunn.
Quarterback Anthony Luke averages 285 yards a game through the air and has thrown for six touchdowns himself, giving ACU a balanced attack, which came close to upsetting No. 14 Central Arkansas last week on the road, falling 31-30 in the closing moments.
“They showed they are a very good team capable of playing with anybody in the league,” said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We will have to be ready to play from the start.”
McNeese’s defense has the attention of the Wildcats, especially the 10 turnovers the Cowboys have forced.
“They can beat you on offense, defense, and like they have against us the last two years – on special teams,” said Abilene head coach Adam Dorrell. “We have to have good ball security to win this game. We cannot allow them to operate on a short field.”
The Cowboys’ new offense has produced mixed results. At times it has been great, scoring three times last week in a 10-minute period. But it has also been inconsistent, missing on 14 of 15 third-down conversion tries as well against Alcorn.
“We have to stay head of the chains,” said quarterback Cody Oregon. “We want to get things going so we can stay up-tempo.”
Orgeron leads the Cowboys in rushing and passing with three of his five scoring tosses to Trevor Begue.
“We are in sync,” said Begue. “We think we are just getting started with this offense. When we get going and get in rhythm we are going to be tough to stop.”
If McNeese wants to make a real run back to the top of the Southland standings this is a game it must win.
“This is a chance for us to prove we are a contender,” said Dunn.
Abilene Christian has never beaten the Cowboys and McNeese doesn’t want Saturday to be the first time for that.