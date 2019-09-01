McNeese opens Gilbert era with a win

LAKE CHARLES — There weren’t a lot of bells and whistles with the new McNeese State offense. Instead it was more of a bump and grind.
Doesn’t matter, after last year’s season-ending collapse winning is all that matters.
In front of an official record crowd inside Cowboy Stadium of 20,437, the Sterlin Gilbert era began with a solid if not spectacular first impression.
Prior to 1993 attendance figures were estimated.
McNeese used five Southern University turnovers to beat the Jaguars 34-28 Saturday night.
“This was great,” said Gilbert. “Everybody got a taste of what our brand of football will be.”
Gilbert came to town with the idea of running a spread offense that would open up the McNeese attack, which last year started strong and faded at the end, opening the door to a coaching change.
But this was not what was promised. Instead of a big-play attack, it was McNeese’s ability to make the most of its opportunities that won this game.
“We are going to take advantage of the defense and the game score,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron. “We found what worked and used it.”
Three times the Cowboys got the benefit of muffed punts by Southern returners. That helped make things easy for Orgeron. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Trevor Begue spanning the second and third quarters to give McNeese some breathing room.
The first was a 12-yard with just under two minutes left in the opening half and gave the Cowboys the lead for good. The second was a diving grab of 24 yards by Begue with 10:16 left in the third to make the score 24-14.
“I felt we took the momentum with that second one,” said Begue.
Orgeron finished the night 15 of 22 for 147 yards and the two scores. He also ran for another 33 yards on 13 carries.
“I think Cody had a pretty good handle on what we are trying to do,” said Gilbert. “We will get better.”
J’Cobi Skinner had opened the spring for McNeese with a 1-yard run following the Jaguars first turnover of the night.
Transfer back Elijah Mack added a 3-yard touchdown run in with just over five minutes left to end the scoring for McNeese. Mack followed Gilbert from South Florida where the coach spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator.
Mack finished with a team-high 45 yards on 12 carries.
McNeese ran a total of 76 plays but averaged only four yards a try.
“We have a lot of things we can clean up,” Orgeron said.
He might have been talking about penalties. McNeese was flagged for 177 yards on 16 penalties.
“We have to look at those and do better,” said defensive end Chris Livings. “We will work on that.”
Noah Anderson added field goals of 37 and 29 yards, the first two of his career for McNeese.
Southern’s Ladarius Skelton had a pair of TD passes himself, the first a 33-yarder to Timothy Bedford late in the first quarter and the second gave the Jags their only lead of the night, a 43-yard strike to Hunter Register.
Register added a 17-yard scoring grab from Glendon McDaniel with just over three minutes left. McDaniel scored from 1-yard out with 32 seconds left but McNeese recovered the on-side kick.
“We have to be able to finish people off,” said Livings. “It’s important that we don’t let people back into games.”
On opening night there was good and bad, but most importantly there was a win.