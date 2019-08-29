McNeese opens Gilbert era against Southern

LAKE CHARLES — Don’t expect Sterlin Gilbert to ride in Saturday night on a white horse, that’s not his speed.
Gilbert is about horsepower.
The new McNesse State head coach comes to town promising super-fast tempo and excitement.
Gilbert takes over a program that hasn’t made the playoffs in three years and hasn’t won a postseason game since 2002. But McNeese also has usually put on the field winning teams through defense.
Gilbert is shaking that offense up in hopes of bringing back national attention and some of the glory days of McNeese football. His head coaching debut comes against Southern University before an expected crowd close to a sellout inside Cowboy Stadium.
It is the first time Southern University travels to Lake Charles. The Jaguars were scheduled to play here in 2005 but Hurricane Katrina forced a cancellation.
McNeese beat Southern the year before in Baton Rouge, 35-18 in the only meeting between the schools. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 6 p.m. The Cowboys are 12-0 all time against SWAC schools.
“We are excited to have a team like Southern with their tradition come to play in our stadium,” Gilbert said. “It is an exciting time for us and our program.”
For the Cowboys themselves, they are just ready to get the season going after last year’s ending that saw them lose four of their last five and missed the playoffs despite starting the year 5-1.
“We want to hit somebody else,” said defensive end Cody Roscoe. “Practices have been tough but we are ready to go.”
Gilbert has not only introduced a new offense but a completely new style to the Cowboys. Workouts and practices have been fast paced with tempo the key word.
“It has been hard getting used to at first,” said junior quarterback Cody Orgeron, who won the starting job in the spring. “It took some getting used to but now we are ready for the season to see how it all plays out.”
Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed, is making his fourth start for the Cowboys. Orgeron finished last year 50 of 90 for 406 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions. He also run for 148 yards and a score.
“Cody elevated and separated himself during the spring and had a really great summer,” said Gilbert. “From a leadership standpoint, the time in the weight room, and being a student of the game.”
Orgeron’s ability to learn and run the offense is what really makes Gilbert happy.
“He has all the intangibles,” said Gilbert. “He’s a coachable kid and he wants to be a really good player, so he does his part with film studying and asking the right questions. He’s locked in as far as the things we’re asking him to do.”
But Gilbert’s offense is an unknown, which could be a good thing.
“We will have to be ready for everything,” Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said.
With seven starters back on defense and a host of talent returning on offense, the Jags are set to make another run at the SWAC title. They lost the championship game to Alcorn State a year ago, McNeese’s Week 3 opponent.
“They have a very good team, won that can score points and has experience,” said Gilbert. “This will be a tough first test for us.”
Landarius Skelton accounted for 18 touchdowns and 1,520 yards last year for Southern and is back at quarterback. Five offensive linemen are also returning as starters.
“They have a lot of seniors on their depth chart with is impressive,” said Gilbert.
The new McNeese coach is hoping his team impresses the home crowd, for he knows you can only make one first impression.