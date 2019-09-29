LAKE CHARLES — Promises, promises.
When Sterlin Gilbert rode into town he promised a wide open offense full of excitement and hopefully victories.
Five games into his first season at the helm of McNeese State what we have is pretty much what we had before.
Saturday night the Cowboys ran into a hobbled San Houston State club and could not keep those promises.
The Bearkats scored two touchdowns in the span of 1:35 early in the fourth quarter to topple McNeese 28-17 at Cowboy Stadium. The loss drops McNeese to 2-3 on the year and 0-2 in the Southland Conference.
It was the fifth straight Southland loss for McNeese. Sam Houston improved to 3-2, 2-0.
“I don’t know if I would call it frustration,” said Gilbert. “We know we are close. We know we are close.”
But this isn’t horseshoes.
“We know the direction we have to go,” said Gilbert.
In the fourth quarter that direction was backward.
Ironically, two teams that play fast saw the game turn on an old-fashioned drive. Down 17-15 Sam Houston put together an 18-play, 7:27 march led by backup quarterback Ty Brock.
Brock hit Chandle Harvin on a 12-yard slant for the lead with 11:13 remaining. After McNeee AB Cody Orgeron was intercepted by Dwayne Williams, the Bearkats needed just three plays to score on Kyran Jackson’s 5-yard run.
“We might have gotten a little too comfortable in the second half and let it slip away,” said defensive back Jovon Burriss. “We got to quit doing that.”
McNeese managed just a a 43-yard Baily Raborn field goal with 3:47 left in the third quarter on offense. It gave the Cowboys their last lead at and came a play after Cyron Sutton dropped a would-be TD pass in the end zone.
“That’s on me,” Sutton said. “I make tough catches all day. I have to make that catch.”
Sutton made most of his other chances, grabbing a career high in both catches and yards, finishing with 160 yards on 10 grabs. That included a 67-yard grab in the first quarter to start the night’s scoring.
Brock hit Stewart Nathan with a 21-yard TD pass moments later to tie the score. Then Orgeron connected with Draysean Hudson for a 27-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Orgeron had a career night himself, going 18-for-40 for 280 yards and the two scores, 199 of that coming in the first half. However, his two fourth-quarter interceptions ended all hopes of a comeback.
Adding to the McNeese miscues was a missed field goal and dropped pass in the end zone by Rhashid Bonnette.
“Details and discipline,” Gilbert said was missing. “We have to be consistent and execute at a high level.”
For now, it’s just a matter of unfulfilled promises and a season that could be slipping away.