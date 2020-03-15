LAKE CHARLES — Frank Wilson’s first official practice as the McNeese State head football coach will have to wait.
Whether it comes at the end of this month or not until the summer will be determined in the near future. What is known is that nothing is for sure when it comes to college sports right now.
Wilson’s program is not the only one being put on either hold or canceled all together at the university or around the country due to the coronavirus.
The Southland Conference, following in the footsteps, of other big leagues, called off the rest of its athletic year Saturday. No more baseball, softball or other sports will be played until next fall.
“It is disappointing for our student-athletes,” said McNeese interim athletic director Tanner Stines. “This decision is a difficult one, and we understand and share the disappointment our student-athletes and coaches feel.
“Their health and safety is our primary concern. We will continue to provide support and assistance to our student-athletes as they work to fulfill their academic requirements for the spring semester.”
The decision was reached by the Southland Conference’s presidential Board of Directors, in consultation with campus athletic directors, in full consideration of the health, safety and well-being of the league’s student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support personnel and fans on the league’s 13 campuses a league statement said.
Southland members have been monitoring national, regional and local developments related to the worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and its impact on U.S. professional and collegiate sports, including Thursday’s announcement that NCAA Championship events will be cancelled through the spring.
“It is with great sadness that we’ve come to this conclusion regarding the remainder of the Southland Conference’s spring sports season,” commissioner Tom Burnett said in the statement. “To adversely impact the student-athlete experience by removing competitive opportunities is not what we’re about, and is not who we are. This is not what we would have ever wanted or ever imagined”.
“However, in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conference membership is taking precautionary steps to best protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and others in our campus communities. We are also going to be very active in ensuring our spring sports student-athletes are given applicable relief by the NCAA for the use of an additional season of competition in 2020-21, and we look forward to initiating that process as soon as possible.
“We believe these measures taken by the Southland membership provide our student-athletes with the continued academic support and other team structures that have traditionally been beneficial for our athletic programs.”
The Southland had previously announced the cancellation of all competitions through March 30, including its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments last week.
Now, in addition to the new competition and championship changes, athletic departments have also agreed to prohibit all team activities, organized or voluntary, through March 30. Beyond that date, campus leaders will make determinations on other immediate and longer-term issues, such as team practice opportunities and other activities.
Athletic departments and Conference office staff will address future NCAA eligibility issues for current spring sports student-athletes, and other matters of importance to the membership. Further, as with any legislative action, the Conference’s Board of Directors reserves the right to reconsider previous decisions.
That seems to be the biggest current issue, the status of seniors and granting of an extra year of eligibility. The NCAA is expected to decide next week.
“We will aggressively pursue additional NCAA eligibility for student-athletes who participate in spring sports,” said Stines.
Included in that group is also senior basketball players. There is some push to allow seniors an extra year of eligabitly since most of the postseason was canceled. That could mean an extra year for seniors Sha’markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown.
“I don’t know of any specifics,” said Stines. “I think there are a lot of things on the table and being discussed right now.”
It is likely that players will continue to work out on their own but McNeese has not decided if any spring football will start up after the 30th.
“We don’t know yet, I think that is one of the things we will be talking about as a university,” Stines said. “If we bring back spring football and at what level are questions that will be answered soon.
“This is a spider web of so many things that will have to be answered.”
One thing is who pays for an extra year of eligibility and what about scholarship limitations. A new freshmen class has been recruited already for spring sports. Same with basketball, putting a question into scholarship limitations.
“There are a lot of questions that will have to be vetted,” said Stines.
As for the McNeese athletic staff, Stines said no layoffs are planned.
“We will continue operations as normal,” he said. “Mostly we will shift game operations to academic support. It should be business as usual.”
But the reality is, right now, nothing is as usual when it comes to college sports.