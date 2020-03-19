McNeese coaches show emotions as they discuss spring

LAKE CHARLES — Just a week earlier Justin Hill was planning for his team to open conference play.
Wednesday he fought back tears as he talked about a season lost.
“For me, the hardest part was locking the facilities,” said Hill, the McNeese State baseball coach.
“That was their therapy. That’s how guys were dealing with what they were going through.”
Hill is just one of hundreds of coaches around the country who had to first tell their teams the season was on hold and then over due to the coronavirus. It was not an easy conversation.
“After I told them there was silence,” Hill said. “Nobody was saying anything. I didn’t know what to say next.”
McNeese softball coach James Landreneau was on a bus heading to a game when he got the news.
“We had to turn the bus around and head home,” Landreneau said. “Then, everything was breaking on social media. It was hard to keep up.”
Over a 3-day period, spring sports in college went from being suspended until March 30 to being shut down completely, ending the careers of hundreds of athletes.
“It was very disappointing,” said Landreneau. “You feel for your kids, for the seniors especially.”
The NCAA is likely to give seniors an extra year of eligibility after shutting down the spring in response to the crisis.
Officially, practices can start back up on April 13 but nobody really expects that to happen. Most players have gone home as McNeese has turned to on-line teaching only.
“This hits you like a ton of bricks,” said Hill. “You just hope the people in charge have the students best interests in mind with their decisions.
“The only thing you think about is the players. You don’t thing about the season, about baseball, just the players.”
While Hill isn’t sure about the future, including summer baseball for his players, Landreneau was thinking about the present. His Cowgirls were off to a 19-7 start and thinking big after a strong opening.
“It wasn’t supposed to end like this,” Landreneau said. “This team put so much into this year. To see them invested and playing well, now nothing it is tough.
“We have to find a way now to get better and not bitter.”
Things are a little different for the school’s track team. With 21 international athletes it isn’t as easy to send them home and keep an eye on them.
“We have a lot of them staying here, but a lot of them wanted to be back with their families,” said head track coach Brendon Gilroy. “You forget that this isn’t just happening in our country but all over the world. And it is worse in some places.”
Gilroy has a couple athletes who were looking to make a run at the Olympics this summer. The Games are set for Tokyo starting July 24. As of now the schedule remains.
“We have heard rumors but nothing official,” Gilroy said. “You just have to do what you can for the kids and take this as it comes.”
For coaches all over, including McNeese, it’s the unknown which is hard to take. Coaches are planners, teachers and generally in control of their situations. Now they have none of that.
“You just want to help,” said Hill. “We can’t be together and that is a hard thing.”
While the games and practices might be over for now there is still school, grades and graduating to think about.
“We will stay in contact with our players,” said Landreneau. “This is real life. It’s new to all of us.”
Sports is not alone with that. This is new to everybody on every level. And just like Hill, most are trying to find the right words.
As the sports fields remain quiet, words are hard to come by at McNeese and around the country.