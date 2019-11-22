LAKE CHARLES — A year ago, this game signaled both the end of the McNeese State collapse and the Lance Guidry era.
Lamar kicked the Cowboys to the curb in the season finale, ending their hopes of a playoff spot and lifting itself into the postseason.
That won’t happen this time around.
Neither the Cardinals (4-7, 2-6 in the Southland Conference) or McNeese (6-5, 4-4) are going to see their seasons extended after Saturday’s neighborhood showdown in Beaumont, Texas. However, the game still means a lot.
“We are in a position of going forward, to grow and get better,” said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We want to take advantage of each week and get better.”
With six wins the Cowboys have already guaranteed their 15th straight .500 or better season, fourth best at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Not bad for Gilbert’s first year, but not playoff worthy either.
“This is all about this football team, this year,” said Gilbert.
There is recruiting concerns for this game to go along with some local pride. But the Cowboys also want to keep things going to finish Gilbert’s first year strong.
McNeese has won three of its last four and four of its last six.
“You always want win the game,” said senior defensive end Chris Livings. “You want to finish with a good taste in your mouth.”
Livings would also like to have a school record in his back pocket as well. He is just 2.5 sacks away from the Cowboy record of 32 for his career.
“It would be nice to get that, sure,” said Livings. “It would be a great way to end my time here.”
A victory would also be a good way to kick off next season early.
“It helps to win the last game and have a good feeling going through the spring workouts and in the weight room,” said Gilbert. “We want to keep building on what we have done.”
After a slow start the Cowboys have bounced back to save a season that could have gone wrong.
“These kids have always worked hard to get better,” Gilbert said. “They have never quit.”
The continued improvement of quarterback Cody Orgeron, who in his first year as a starter has 23 touchdown passes to only seven interceptions.
He has also found a pair of receivers who have come up strong, Cyron Sutton (65 catches, 917 yards) and Trevor Begue (50-722). Both have nine TD grabs.
Lamar will try to break a four-game losing skid, which completely derailed their season. Injuries has helped fuel that trouble, especially at the quarterback spot where four players have taken snaps this fall.
Barbe High product Kirkland Banks leads the Cardinals in receiving with 34 catches for 498 yards and a touchdown.