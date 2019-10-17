LAKE CHARLES — Nobody likes to see how the sausage gets made.
It can be dirty, icky and not very appetizing. But at the end of the process there is something good awaiting.
McNeese State is the sausage-making stage of rebuilding its football program. And yes, it’s not always pretty.
There have been nibbles of goodness and bites of bad seven games into the season. As homecoming approaches, the 3-4, 1-3 Cowboys find themselves trying to cook up a performance the alumni and fans can be around of.
Enter Houston Baptist to Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon for a Southland Conference game and Homecoming. This is the game a year ago where McNeese began to leak, which of course ended in a 3-game losing streak and new coaching regime.
Now the Cowboys get a chance to show off their new offense and new attitude to some fresh fans.
“Homecoming is always exciting,” said first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “You get to play in front of people who care about the program. It is a fun week, a fun game.”
McNeese, which has lost five of its last six Southland games dating back to last season, has struggled to find the fun over a consistent basis. Too many mistakes have come back to cost the Cowboys despite improved play.
They now find themselves no longer in a position to win the conference but rather trying to finish strong and hope for a lot of help. Still, there are reasons to play.
“We have 14 seniors who have invested a lot into this program,” said Gilbert. “They have plenty of reasons to come out here every day and work hard.
“We have a new standards, a new culture that are now in play. We have to do that every day.”
Houston Baptist is in the second year of trying to change its culture.
At 4-3, 1-2 the Huskies are doing that on the arm of Bailey Zappe, who leads the league in passing at 353.4 yards per game. His 25 touchdowns also is tops in the SLC.
“He is a very good player with a lot of good weapons,” said Gilbert. “We have to make sure we are in the right situation, the right spots.”
The Huskies will test a McNeese defense that has given up some big plays of late. McNeese allowed 74 points in the last two games after playing well the opening five.
At the same time the Cowboy offense has picked things up, as quarterback Cody Orgeron and receiver Cyron Sutton have connected for three straight 100 yard games.
Orgeron has thrown 15 touchdowns, nine in the last three weeks, as he has started to get comfortable in Gilbert’s fast-tempo offense.
“You can see it every game that he is playing better,” said Gilbert. “He is keeping his eyes up and looking to make the big play.”
That is what’s expected from this game, a lot of big plays and points, as these two teams both like to play fast.
Kickoff for the game is set for 4 p.m.