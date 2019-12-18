McNeese academically ineligible for postseason in 2020

LAKE CHARLES — A day before early signings the McNeese State football program was given a punch to the gut by the NCAA Tuesday.
The team was ruled academically ineligible for postseason play in 2020 as a result of a low Academic Progress Rate (APR) over the last four years.
In 2012 the NCAA added the APR to postseason competition requirements. Teams lose postseason eligibility the first time they drop below a 930 APR average score over a four-year stretch.
McNeese’s last two year APR scores were an identical 892, dropping the average for four years to 918.5.
“It is disappointing that this has happened to our football program,” McNeese State President Dr. Daryl Burckel said. “We have to face it head on.
“This is an aberration. We will never let it happen again.”
Some of the downslide began before Burckel, a former linebacker at the school, took over the university’s presidency. It was also under the leadership of former football coach Lance Guidry and according to sources was one of the big reasons he was fired by the school after the 2018 season.
Guidry is now the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana.
This is the first time under the APR rules that a McNeese team has been ruled ineligible. The Cowboys also can’t win the Southland Conference title next year.
Burckel said “this was not a surprise.”
McNeese has started to turn things around in the classroom this fall under the leadership of new head coach Sterlin Gilbert, who came to town claiming he planned to change the culture of the program on the field, in the community and in the classrooms.
“When coach Gilbert came on board last December, he immediately began developing an academic performance improvement plan for our football team,” McNeese athletic director Bruce Hemphill said. “The plan is working and the academic performance of the team has improved considerably.”
McNeese had requested a waiver from the NCAA, showing the change in coaching staff and improved scores in the fall, but it was denied. If they don’t make the numbers next year, but continue to show improvement they hope a second waiver request will be better received.
“We have heard that it is hard to get a waiver the first year,” said Bridget Martin, Sr. Associate AD-Compliance. “We want to show the NCAA we are on the right track and if we do that, I think we have a good chance to get the waiver next year.”
For the football program and Gilbert, the timing is tough. He is hoping to sign early recruits today.
“We are up front with our recruits,” Gilbert said. “We have kept our players informed.”
Those players with one year of eligibility left can request a transfer waiver from the NCAA if they want to move on to a school with postseason hopes.
“We have talked to our players and let them know every step along the way,” said Gilbert, who himself understood the situation before taking the job. “It’s disappointing for those kids, especially our seniors, but I’m here and I have started to fix it.”
Gilbert led the Cowboys to a 7-5 season this year, winning four of their last five games.
“What we have started here and what our expectations are have not changed,” said Gilbert. “We are excited going forward.”
Burckel said the Cowboys football team posted its best grade point average in seven years.
“We are on track,” Burckel said.
Still, the black eye will linger until McNeese is not only eligible academically for the playoffs but also earn a spot on the field.
Until then, the Cowboys will be left with an embarrassment the university never could have imagined.