Hannah Maturin was always interested in volleyball.
She played it recreationally but found out she had a knack for the game and as she got older, it was something that she and her mom and her grandmother could enjoy.
“It was always part of my life, the CHS senior said. “And every since I was little, it’s been a dream of mine to play.
And she has been a big part of the CHS volleyball team since her freshman year
And while she’s tried over sports, she played softball for a while and is anticipating running track in the spring, it’s been all about volleyball.
The 5-foot, 9 1/2-inch senior is an outside hitter on the team — that is, she is the player who is going to try to slam the ball home from the outside edge of the net.
Maturin has some hop to her to as she has been known to get up to a height of 9 or 9 1/2 feet in the air to get on top of a ball and spike it home.
She was one of the leaders of the team last year as as junior as the Lady Panthers advanced all the way to the state volleyball tournament at the Pontchartrain Center.
“We met our goal of making it to the Pontchartrain Center but we did fall short of winning the state title,” Maturin said. “Our big goal was to win state but sometimes it takes baby steps to get there.
“And this year our goal is to win state.”
So far so good as Catholic High is 7-3 on the season with losses to perennial volleyball powers E.D. White and St. Thomas More.
To get to this point though, there were some grueling summer workouts for Maturin and her teammates.
“They were hard but they were definitely worth it,” she said. “It’s one of those things that you didn’t wish you have to do but you’re that you did it.”
One thing that Maturin would like to do is play volleyball in college.
“I would love to play in college,” she said. “I did play club volleyball so I got some exposure. Hopefully after the season I’ll get a couple of offers. If it doesn’t happen that’s okay but if I would get the chance that means everythings I’ve done and worked for up and to this point will have paid off.”
As for a personal goal for this season, Maturin is keeping it real.
“I just want to grow as a teammate and an individual,” she said. “I want to better myself so I can help the people around me be better as well.”