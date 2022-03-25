By MATTHEW LOUVIERE
Hana Maturin has played softball for as long as she can remember, but she almost gave it up for good before starting her senior season. In the end, she decided to return to the diamond for one more year, primarily because of the strong connection between softball and her grandmother whom she loved so much.
Hana’s grandmother, Charlsie Maturin, was the face of softball in New Iberia for decades. She coached New Iberia Senior High to the only softball state championship in school history and was inducted as a member of the Softball Hall of Fame for the New Iberia Recreation Department, the New Iberia Senior High School Athletics Hall of Fame, and the USSSA Hall of Fame. For 18-year-old Hana, missing out on her last chance to play softball was something she just couldn’t accept.
“I actually didn’t plan on coming back until I talked to Mr. Brian Evans,” she said. “A lot of people know who my grandmother is, and she was the reason why I got into the sport in the first place. He told me, ‘It’s your senior year, do it for her, make the most of it, and go out with a bang’. After about a week I had thought long and hard about it and I contacted the coaches and said that I would love to be a part of the team if they’d have me and they said absolutely.”
While Carlsie passed away in 2018, her legacy has lived on in her granddaughter and the sport that connected them.
“A lot of people know our story, but not a lot of people know that she was my rock,” Maturin said. “I got into softball because of her, really sports in general. It’s always been a big part of my life, so I guess, for me, playing softball for one last year meant that I had that part of her back with me. I’m so glad that I did it.”
Maturin explained that she had grown up hearing stories about her grandmother’s glory days as a softball coach and wanted to be able to have the same types of memories to share with her family.
“I had heard stories of her state championship softball team and they would tell me all of these great stories about them at practice and at games and I wanted to be able to tell those stories one day,” she said.
Despite her connection to softball, Hana’s primary sport, volleyball, almost proved to be too much for her to come back from. Not only did she suffer a serious injury during the season, but the team’s playoff hopes were dashed following a quarterfinal loss to Dunham.
“Volleyball was the most emotional rollercoaster that I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she said. “It took a toll on me physically after I got injured and mentally after I had to fight through that injury and the loss at the CajunDome. I let it get to me and I thought that maybe that was the end, but when I told Mr. Brian he said that I should consider going back to softball and making the most of it.”
Her parents were thrilled to hear the news, with Maturin adding that the decision proved to be one of the best that she’s ever made.
“My parents were crying tears of joy, they were so happy,” she said. “My mom really wanted me to come back, she knew that it was me and my grandmother’s thing. I’m glad that she did because I think that this may be the best decision that I’ve ever made. There’s something different about this team. I’ve played with them since we were at the PepperPlex and I think being able to finish my high school career with them is the best way to relive all those good memories.”
Maturin said that her grandfather also enjoys her decision to play one final season of softball.
“I think that him being able to experience this is another way for him to feel close to her, which I’m so happy for because he’s my best friend,” she said. “We help each other get through it. Every time that I look at him in the stands I had the biggest smile on my face. My grandma would love this.”