Did Terrace Marshall Jr. quit on his team?
If you hold the sport so dear to your heart that it has become a borderline religious experience — a Saturday holy event about brotherhood and that the name on the front means more than the one on the back — then you are angered by Marshall’s decision. You firmly believe that he betrayed his teammates, coaches and team. In summary, Marshall quit on the Tigers.
If you see the sport as a means to an end for young athletes, predominantly African-American from lower socio-economic backgrounds, to secure generational financial security for not only themselves but their families — then you view it as a business move and wish him the best. In summary, Marshall made a business decision to opt out of the rest of the season.
For most of us, we were taught at an early age about the importance of finishing what you start — to not be a quitter.
It is something I reiterate to my own six-year-old daughter constantly. Whether that is getting frustrated with drawing a picture or playing a game in the front yard, quitting is not something that is tolerated. We even have made it a mantra — “Partsch Family never quits.”
That life lesson is something that was instilled in me at a young age.
My dad was able to get me a job one summer detasseling corn — by hand. I went into the field that first day before sunrise with a few other young boys, and migrant workers, and we got to work and it was the most brutal day of work I have ever done. By the end of the day, my hands were blistered and bleeding and I couldn’t wait to get home and ask my parents to let me quit. They didn’t.
My father sat me down at the dinner table and looked me right in the eye and said, “you gave that man your word that you would work this entire week, if you don’t want to go back the next week then you don’t have to but you will honor that agreement.”
The next day I was back in that corn field.
But I also see the other side to the argument.
I, like so many, have made the decision to leave a job for another one that better benefits myself or my family — whether that is for financial reasons or for a better quality of life. As much as I might have enjoyed the people I worked with or for the company I worked for, I still made the decision to leave — because my decision to quit that job was a business decision.
Which is why I understand Marshall’s decision even though I may think the timing of it is foul.
To make the decision a week after holding a player’s only meeting to talk about not being selfish makes him look like a hypocrite. Also, doing it the week before LSU plays its archrival Alabama is not optimal. It probably would have been better if he had done it prior to the season like his teammates Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin and Kary Vincent Jr. did.
But here’s the other thing. Who are any of us to tell Marshall or any other player what they should or shouldn’t do. It is his life, his future, his money and his education. That pretty much means it is his decision.
For the crowd that annually screams that if a player receives a scholarship that he should honor that doesn’t hold water either. Programs every single year pull scholarships away from players to make room for bigger and better players to help them win games — which helps them generate revenue. There is no college sport that is more a big business than college football.
Not to mention, coaches (the actual leaders of said young men) every year tell their athletic directors and players that they are committed to them only to leave under the cover of darkness to go sign a contract to coach elsewhere.
You may not like the fact that players have obtained more power during these pandemic times, so you may want to brace yourself for these opt outs becoming the standard.
LSU may be right now the only program in the country to have all of its opt outs also declare for the NFL Draft, but they are not the only program to have players opt out for the season. LSU is tied with Duke, Virginia, Texas, Michigan State and Florida State with four opt outs. Texas A&M, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Oregon have had five depart early, Maryland and South Carolina each have six choose not to finish the season, South Florida has seven and UCF (you know those 2017 national champions) have one shy of a dozen.
This opting out trend is here to stay because it is simply an extension of the decision to opt out of a bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. LSU’s Leonard Fournette became the trendsetter with that decision back in 2016, followed shortly by Stanford’s Christian McCaffery. The decision to “quit” on their teams didn’t hurt their draft stock as they were both Top 10 picks. Now, it is normal for players to skip the bowl game.
What is to prevent players after their team’s lose a game or two, or in a rebuilding mode, to opt out of the season and focus on preparing for the NFL Draft? Nothing. This will become the new normal in college football whether you agree with it or not.
RAYMOND PARTSCH III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.