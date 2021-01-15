Marlin feels good about way team played

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns may have been unable to sweep last weekend’s men’s basketball series but longtime coach Bob Marlin is pleased with how well his team performed.
“We were disappointed about Saturday night’s outcome but the positive thing is that we played good basketball,” Marlin said of last weekend’s split with visiting Little Rock. “We did a lot of good things in both games and some things to build on moving forward.”
The University of Louisiana men’s basketball team will look to build on that momentum in Sun Belt Conference play with this weekend’s two-game series at UT Arlington.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-3, 2-2 SBC) will play the Mavericks (6-6, 2-2 SBC) at 6 p.m. today and then again at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UTA is led by point guard Shahada Wells who is averaging 16 points for the Mavericks, who are the third-highest scoring team in the SBC with averaging 80.6 points per game.
The Mavericks also have the fourth-best shooting percentage from beyond the arc, and have taken the most 3-point attempts in the league with 315.
“They have a lot of new faces,” Marlin said. “Wells is a junior college guard from Tyler Junior College. He is a very dynamic player at the point.
“We will try to take the head off the snake and make sure we play solid behind him,” Marlin added.
That means that the Ragin’ Cajuns will need to play more consistent defense in both games, something the team failed to do in the first two SBC series against Texas State and Little Rock.
The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped both Saturday contests -- 71-59 to the Bobcats and then 78-76 in overtime to the Trojans.
“Both Saturday nights at home we came out tied and up ten and didn’t do what we needed to do on the defensive end,” Marlin said.
UL has played well in recent years at UTA, including a 66-65 victory last season when Dou Gueye hit a turn-around three-pointer at the buzzer.
“I think we have played well there in recent years,” Marlin said. “We have probably won three of the last or four of the last five in Arlington. It is a tough place to play.”
Marlin admitted that it has been a challenge playing the new back-to-back weekend series, especially on Saturdays, but said that playing on the road may make things easier.
“I think it is almost easier that you are right there in the hotel,” Marlin said. “You have less distraction. You are going to make less trips home or to your apartment on campus. In some ways, I think it could be an advantage for us.”