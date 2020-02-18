Fresh off of clinching a share of the District 8-A title Friday night, the first ever in school history, the Highland Baptist Lady Bears rode the momentum of a 20-plus win season to the fifth seed in Division IV as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the girls’ playoff brackets for all classes and divisions Monday.
Highland Baptist (25-4 overall), as the fifth-seed, is the highest seeded team of any in the Teche Area that made the playoffs this year.
HBCS will play host to No. 12 seed Riverside Academy (10-15) in the Regional round Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the winner playing the winner of the 4/13 seed game between Hanson and Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals next week.
Highland just missed out on a fourth seed as the Lady Bears finished the year with a 37.52 power rankings while Cedar Creek finished with a power ranking of 37.83.
Still, it’w the highest seed ever for the Lady Bears in the brief history of the girls basketball program.
According to HBCS coach Carole Sensley, admission to the game will be $8.
Highland clinched the district co-championship with a 61-41 win over Hanson in which Marin Barras had 34 points while Blair Abshire and Jasey Roy each had 10 points.
Hanson (12-14) was led by Miya Hldalgo with 12 points and Madi St. Blanc finished with nine points.
The Lady Tigers, as the 13th seed, will travel to N0. 4 seed Cedar Creek (25-4) in a game scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
So it is possible for both teams to meet again in the quarterfinal round next week. If that were to happen, the game would be at Hanson since there is currently no semifinal or final state tournament site in the select playoffs.
In Division III, the Catholic High Lady Panthers (16-8) which finished as the second place team in District 7-2A and did not win a share of the district title for a third straight season, finished as the No. 6 seed in Division III and will play host to No. 11 seed Notre Dame (3-18) in the regional round.
The Lady Pios actually finished 12th in the LHSAA’s final power rankings but since Pope John Paul II opted not to participate in the playoffs and St. Katherine Drexel was bumped down to the last seed because it hadn’t played the required number of games, Notre Dame moved up one spot.
The winner of the CHS/ND playoff game will face the winner of the 3/14 seed game between St. Katherine Drexel (7-6) and Episcopal High of Baton Rouge in the regional round.
As of press time, no official time has been set for the Catholic High/Notre Dame playoff game but Catholic High head girls basketball coach Michelle Bienvenu said that she had proposed a 6:30 p.m. playoff game on Thursday but hadn’t heard back from the Notre Dame coach as of press time.
All regional round games must be played by Monday night.
In Class 2A, Franklin Senior High (25-6) fresh off its first district championship since 2007, finished as the eighth seed, the highest seed of all the non-select schools in the area that made the playoffs.
Franklin will play host to No. 25 seed Winnfield (10-16) in the first round.
As of press time, no time or date was given for the game but all first round games must be played by Thursday.
The winner of the Franklin/Winnfield game will play the winner of the 9/24 contest between Welsh and Kinder. If Welsh wins, Franklin would be on the road in the second round. If Kinder wins, Franklin would be at home in the second round.
None of the other area Class 2A schools. Delcambre, Jeanerette, Loreauville or West St. Mary, made the playoffs this year.
Also neither of the area’s Class 3Aschools, Erath or St. Martinville, made the playoffs this year.
In Class 4A, Westgate (13-11) finished as the 15th seed and will play host to 18th seed Pearl River (20-11) in the first round.
As of press time, no definite time for the game has been set.
The winner of the Westgate/Pearl River contest will play the winner of the 2/31 game between Huntington and B.T. Washington in the second round.
Regardless of who wins, Westgate would be on the road in the second round.
Finally, in Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (13-15) finished as the No. 31 seed and will travel to No. 2 seed Benton (24-5) in the first round.
As of press time, no official date of time has been set for the game.
The winner of the NISH/Benton will play the winner of 15/18 game between East Ascension and Barbe.
If NISH should win in the first round, the Lady Jackets would play host to a second round game.