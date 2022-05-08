Sophomore Maegan Champagne has had a pretty good year.
She teamed up with her sister to power the Highland soccer team to yet another district title and playoff run, and her track performances this season resulted in a second-place finish in the pole vault and a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
Going into the state meet, Champagne has only recently returned to form after struggling at the District 8-1A meet, where she placed second with a height of seven feet. At the Region II-1A meet, Champagne placed second with a height of nine feet. Her performance at the state meet, a height of nine feet and six inches, was a personal record.
“It feels good because throughout the season I wasn’t having my best performances,” explained Champagne. “In the past two meets, I peaked, which is good because it’s when it really matters the most.”
Champagne said that all she needed to do to improve her performance was to not focus too much on the negatives.
“I didn’t really let it get in my head, I didn’t want to think about it too much and overthink it,” she said. “I do a lot better under pressure, so the competition at the bigger meets helps me to do better.”
Champagne finished the meet with the 4x400-meter relay, an event that she runs with her sister, Madison. According to Maegan, running her last race with her sister was bittersweet.
“It's kind of sad because I’ve run with her for so long,” she said. “In every relay, we’ve handed off to each other, but I’m happy that she gets to go on to her college life.”
With two more years of high school track remaining, Champagne said that she plans to stick to the same three events and work hard at getting better each time.
“I’ll probably stick with these events because it’s what works the best so far,” she explained. “I just hope that I can get better and keep improving.”