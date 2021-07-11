Madison Prep QB commits to Ragin’ Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Zeon Chriss didn’t want to wait.
Coming off a state championship winning-season and ranked as the second highest quarterback prospect in Louisiana, the Madison Prep multi-sport star committed this week to play for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I kind of wanted to get it over with so I could focus on my senior year,” Chriss said. “I also didn’t feel like I had to wait. UL felt like the right place for me. There was no reason to wait. It was the right school for me.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Chriss chose the Ragin’ Cajuns over San Diego State, Air Force, Army, Memphis and fellow Sun Belt Conference teams Appalachian State and South Alabama.
Chriss, who is ranked as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, said a contributing factor in his decision was finding a program that could offer him growth on and off the field.
“The first thing I was looking for was the development,” Chriss said. “I was looking for a place that would make me better as a person and as a quarterback.”
Despite having restrictions during recruiting due to COVID-19 protocols, Chriss was also immensely impressed with Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier.
“The culture there has almost that Alabama feel where everybody is on the same page,” said Chriss, who received his offer from the Cajuns back in February. “I can feel that Coach Billy Napier is a special coach. He cares about you. He is a player’s coach and I feel like I can be a great fit in his system.”
Chriss is coming off a season in which he made plays — big plays that is — with both his arm and feet. The District 7-3A MVP and first-team Class 3A All-State honoree threw for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed for nearly 900 yards, scoring 16 TDs.
“You are going to get a big time game changer,” said Chriss on what type of player the program is getting. “A very competitive person. I am a leader on and off the field. I love making sure everyone is doing the right things and when things don’t go right, I like to pick my team up and keep fighting throughout the game.”
That leadership mentality combined with his production has drawn comparisons to current record-setting Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis. Chriss welcomes and is honored by that comparison.
“We both have a pass-first mentality, and if nothing is there we both create movement in the pocket,” Chriss said. “It feels great that people see the potential in me to come in and not only set records but serve as a great role model and leader to this team.”
For Chriss, he can’t wait to become a member of the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Madison Prep star plans to sign during the early period in November, graduate high school in December and then enroll early for spring 2022.
“I definitely want to be part of that culture,” Chriss said. “To hear it from Coach Napier himself that he wants to build something special with me with this program is exciting to me.”