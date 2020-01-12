BATON ROUGE — Hunters who want to look at proposed hunting seasons and regulations for 2020-21 and 2021-22 are advised to review the full notices of intent published this past week by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission members and state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials and biologists adopted the notices of intent at the LWFC’s regular monthly meeting held Thursday morning in the Joe L. Herring Room at the LWFC building on Quail Drive. The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the state agency’s biologists for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.
They cover the 2020-21 hunting seasons; 202021 general and Wildlife Management Area hunting seasons and rules and regulations; 2021 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2020-21 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations.
Some of the proposed changes include:
• Moving Webster and Bossier parishes from Turkey Area B to Turkey Area A, which would result in an increase of seven days of turkey hunting opportunity for those parishes.
• Moving parts of Iberville and Ascension parishes from Turkey Area B to Turkey Area C, which would be a decrease of seven days in those designated areas.
• Addition of crawfishing on Little River WMA as an allowable activity.
• Removal of mandatory deer check on Sabine WMA due to insufficient harvest to obtain meaningful data.
• Reduction of turkey season from 16 days to nine on Big lake and Boeuf WMAs due to declining populations.
• Reduction of turkey season from 16 days to nine and change in the season dates on J.C. Sonny Gilbert WMA due to declining populations and to comply with area framework.
• Removal of turkey youth lottery and making it an open hunt on J.C. Sonny Gilbert WMA.
• Proposed to close all hunting except waterfowl south of U.S. 90 on Pearl River WMA when the gauge is 16.5 feet. Current regulations allow waterfowl hunting areawide during benchmark closure. The proposal reflect disturbance/impacts to wildlife confined on high ground north of U.S. 90.
• Closure of commercial and recreational fishing on Richard K. Yancey WMA until 10 a.m. on Grand Lake, Silver Lake, Lower Sunk Lake, Lac A’Sostien and Moreau Lake during teal season in an effort to prevent user conflicts.
• Change in when the primitive firearm for deer season is scheduled on Russell Sage WMA. There is no change in available days just season times, which places antlerless harvest earlier in season prior to rut and before resources become limited.
Those hunters who want to have their public comment heard can submit their written input to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000 or by email to ttuma@wlf.la.gov or by calling (225) 765-2349.
Also, hunters have a chance to attend and speak up at an LWFC monthly meeting through March 2 or attend one of six public hearings scheduled across the Sportsman’s Paradise.