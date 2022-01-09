LWFC adopts notices of intent for 2022-23 hunting seasons

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission members adopted notices of intent for 2022-23 hunting regulations and dates at their monthly meeting conducted by webinar Thursday.
The LWFC acted on the hunting season dates and regulation changes proposed by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. To view the full NOI go to wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category.commission-action-items.
The public comment period on the NOI ends at 4 p.m. March 3. Public comments also will be accepted at monthly meetings from now through March 3, or submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-9000 or 225-765-2349 or by email to ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
Duck hunters looking ahead to the next waterfowl hunting season can pencil in the dates for the West Zone opener on Nov. 12 (ending Dec. 4) and Nov. 19 for the opener in the East Zone (ending Dec. 4). The West Zone’s second split is Dec. 16-Jan. 1 and the third split is Jan. 9-Jan. 29. The East Zone’s second split is Dec. 17-Jan. 29.
Louisiana’s popular teal season is proposed to start Sept. 10 and end Sept. 25.
Tentative goose hunting dates for snow, blue, Ross’ and speckle-bellies are Nov. 5-Dec. 4 and Dec. 17-Jan. 29 in the East Zone and Nov. 5-Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1 and Jan. 9-Feb. 5. The Canada geese season proposals call for the East Zone splits Nov. 5-Dec. 4 and Dec. 18-Jan. 30 while the West Zone splits call for Nov. 5-Dec. 4, Dec. 17-Jan. 1 and Jan. 9-Feb. 5.
Proposed dove hunting dates are Sept. 3-Sept. 18, Oct. 15-Nov. 27 and Dec. 17-Jan. 15 in the South Zone and Sept. 3-Sept. 25, Oct. 8-Nov. 13 and Dec. 24-Jan. 22 in the North Zone.
Here are the proposed deer hunting dates:
AREA 1
(Either sex)
Archery Oct.1-Jan. 31. Primitive firearms Nov. 12-18, Jan. 23-31. Firearms (still hunt-only) Nov. 19-Dec. 9, Jan. 922. Firearms (with/without dogs) Dec. 10-Jan. 8.
AREA 2
(Either sex)
Archery Oct.1-Jan. 31. Primitive firearms Oct. 22-28, Jan. 16-22. Firearms (still hunt-only) Oct. 29-Dec. 7. Firearms (with/without dogs) Dec. 8-Jan. 15.
AREA 3
(Either sex)
Archery Sept. 17-Jan. 15. Primitive firearms Oct. 8-14, Jan. 2-8. Firearms (still hunt-only) Oct. 15-Nov. 27. Firearms (with/without dogs) Nov. 28-Jan. 1.
AREA 4
(Either sex)
Archery (either sex, unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress) Oct.1-Jan. 31. Primitive firearms Nov. 12-18, Jan. 23-31. Firearms (still hunt-only) Nov. 19-Dec. 9, Jan. 9-Jan. 22. Firearms (with/without dogs) Dec. 10-Jan. 8.
AREA 5
Archery (either sex unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress) Oct.16-Feb. 15, (bucks only) Oct. 1-15. Primitive firearms (either sex) Nov. 12-18, (bucks-only) Jan. 23-31. Firearms (still hunt-only) (either sex) Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27, (bucks-only) Nov. 21-24, Nov. 28-Dec. 9. Firearms (with/without dogs) (either sex) Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18, (bucks-only) Dec. 12-16, Dec. 19-Jan. 22.
AREA 6
Archery (either sex, unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress) Oct.16-Feb. 15, (bucks-only) Oct. 1-15. Primitive firearms (either sex) Nov. 12-18, Jan. 23-31. Firearms (still hunt-only) (either sex) Nov. 19-Dec. 9. Firearms (with/without dogs) (either sex) Dec. 10-Jan. 22.
AREA 7
(Either sex)
Archery (either sex, unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress) Sept. 17-Jan. 15. Primitive firearms Oct. 8-14, Jan. 2-8. Firearms (still hunt-only) Oct. 15-Nov. 27. Firearms (with/without dogs) Nov. 28-Jan. 1.
AREA 8
(Either sex)
Archery Sept. 17-Jan. 15. Primitive firearms Oct. 8-14, Jan. 2-8. Firearms (still hunt-only) Oct. 15-Nov. 27. Firearms (with/without dogs) Nov. 28-Jan. 1.
AREA 9
Archery (either sex, unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress) Oct.16-Feb. 15, (bucks only) Oct. 1-15. Primitive firearms (either sex) Nov. 12-18, (bucks-only) Jan. 23-31. Firearms (still hunt-only) (either sex) Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27, (bucks-only) Nov. 21-24, Nov. 28-Dec. 9. Firearms (with/without dogs) (either sex) Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18, (bucks-only) Dec. 12-16, Dec. 19-Jan. 22.
AREA 10
(Either sex)
Archery (either sex, unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress) Sept. 17-Jan. 15. Primitive firearms Oct. 8-14, Jan. 2-8. Firearms (still hunt-only) Oct. 15-Jan. 1.
Among the proposed regulations changes:
· Addition of electronic tag and validation procedures for hunting deer in Louisiana. This proposal allows hunters to have either a picture of their tags or electronic tags while hunting to be legal.
· Addition of electronic tag and validation procedures for hunting turkeys in Louisiana. This proposal allows hunters to have either a picture of their tags or electronic tags while hunting to be legal.
· Change in Wildlife Management Area camping regulations that will require a WMA camping permit for users that camp on WMAs.
· Elimination of seven days of firearms bucks-only days for deer on Pomme de Terre WMA. This is due to concerns of declining deer populations.
· Proposal to prohibit fishing, crabbing and cast netting or any other activities or trespassing on water control structures on Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA.
· Change of archery season dates on Tunica Hills WMA to mirror outside deer area season. This will add 15 days of increased opportunity.
· Elimination of either-sex primitive firearms days on Maurepas Swamp WMA. It is proposed to eliminate nine either-sex primitive firearms days and make these days bucks-only.