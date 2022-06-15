The West Monroe baseball team won its first state championship since 1999 with a victory against St. Amant. Ironically, St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson tossed a perfect game in a Class 5A softball title-game win over West Monroe.
As a result, both teams received numerous honors on the LSWA’s Class 5A All-State teams selected by a panel of writers across the state.
St. Amant swept the top postseason honors as Jackson garnered the Outstanding Player award honors and SAHS’ Amy Pitre earned Coach of the Year accolades.
Jackson led St. Amant to its second 5A title in the last four years, while boasting a 30-2 record with a 0.86 ERA and 325 strikeouts. Jackson, the Boston College commit, also batted .527 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs. Jackson was the lone All-State selection for St. Amant.
Barbe placed four players on the Class 5A All-State team.
The West Monroe baseball team seated a state-leading four players on the Class 5A All-State team, and head coach Wade Simoneaux claimed Coach of the Year honors after leading the Rebels to a state championship victory.
West Monroe trailed both Dutchtown and St. Amant in the LHSAA tournament before rallying to win both games.
Barbe standout Gavin Guidry secured Outstanding Player honors with yet another brilliant season.
The returning First-Team selection and LSU commitment posted an 8-0 record with a 0.16 ERA. He allowed just 22 hits and 11 walks in 45 innings pitched, while boasting a .422 batting average with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He was also a perfect 25-for-25 on steal attempts.
LSWA CLASS 5A SPRING CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Brennan Eager West Monroe Jr. 9-1
P Gavin Guidry Barbe Sr. 8-0
P Jake Brown Sulphur Jr. 8-3
P DJ Primeaux Central Sr. 10-4
C Clayton Pourciau Catholic Jr. .330
IF Trey Hawsey West Monroe So. .407
IF Tanner Vadnais Dutchtown Sr. .350
IF Brody Hebert H.L. Bourgeois Jr. .435
IF Lee Amedee St. Amant Sr. .330
OF John Pearson West Monroe So. .370
OF Noah Simon Destrehan Sr. .348
OF Walker Bazile Brother Martin Sr. .424
UT Andrew Glass Sam Houston Sr. .370
UT Nathan Monceaux Dutchtown Sr. 10-1
UT Lakin Polk Ponchatoula Sr. 7-3
UT Logan O’Neill John Curtis Sr. .389
UT Hayden Federico West Monroe So. .333
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GAVIN GUIDRY, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: WADE SIMONEAUX, WEST MONROE
Honorable mention
Gage Trahan, Sulphur, Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur; JR Tollett, Ruston; Reid Williams, Ruston; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Branson Arceneaux, Thibodaux; Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne; Landon Clampit, West Ouachita; Austin Anderson, Haughton; Jermaine Minor, Alexandria; Landon Victorian, Barbe; Harris Waghalter, Catholic; Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown; Cale Latimer, Benton; Cade Josting, Parkway; Alex Laiche, Brother Martin; Holden Hess, Jesuit; Ryan Porche, Jesuit; Aaron Lanerie, Acadiana; Chris Kelly, Pineville; Zach Schoenborn, Parkway; Josh Eames; Caleb Little, West Monroe; Lane Felder, Zachary; Blake Fant, Captain Shreve; Harrison Waxley, Airline; Crawford Courville, Barbe; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Brady Neyland, Zachary; Colin Rains, Haughton; CJ Sturiale, Catholic; Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana; Michael O’Brien, John Curtis; Prescott Marsh, Catholic; Gavin Vordick, H.L. Bourgeois; John Carmichael, Destrehan; Brenden Zahn, Chalmette; Cade Anderson, St. Paul’s.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Halie Pappion Barbe Sr. .20-3
P Maddie Nichols,West Monroe Sr. 14-4
P Lainee Bailey Walker Sr. 29-5
P Addison Jackson St. Amant Jr. 30-2
C Kirsten Thiels Pineville Sr. .432
IF Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston Jr. .534
IF Bailey Henderson Pineville Jr. .608
IF Sara Roussel Hahnville Sr. .551
IF Chloe Larry Parkway So. .643
OF Nyjah Fontenot Barbe Sr. .486
OF Dayzja Williams Alexandria Jr. .456
OF Karli Sellers West Monroe Jr. .413
UT Lexie Dibley Sam Houston Jr. .398
UT Emily Collins Pineville Sr. 30-3
UT Maddie Robinson Natchitoches Central Jr. 14-6
UT Kira Manganello John Curtis So. .388
UT Kai Goodman John Curtis So. 18-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON JACKSON, ST. AMANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT
Honorable mention
Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Lauren Cooper, Pineville; Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central; Carla Wilson, Ruston; Ana Grace Garcia, St. Joseph’s Academy; Jenna Samuel, Northshore; Madison Laiche, John Curtis; Laney Waguespack, Hahnville; Lauren Sekenger, Dominican; Riley Myers, Southwood; Ava Defee, Benton; Brynne Songy, Dutchtown; Parish Endris, Airline; Madison Jolie Lenderman, Acadiana; Rheagan Montgomery, Ouachita; Erin Stallings, Alexandria; Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Caitlyn Riche, Walker; Shaun Leiva, Live Oak; Alix Franklin, St. Amant; Ashlyn Shirah, Northshore; Rikki Adams, Chalmette; MyKail Lusco, Dominican; Jina Baffuto, Airline; Brooklyn Brockhaus, Haughton; Landrie Crockett, West Ouachita; Carmen Dixon, St. Amant; Elena Heng, Airline; Madelyn England, Sam Houston; Bailey Neathery, West Ouachita; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois; Sophie Livers, Benton;